Master Plan Lays Out Owensboro Airport's Future

Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport is in the process of developing its new master plan.

The plan, paid for through a Federal Aviation Administration grant, will cost roughly $600,000 and will consist of the airport’s geographic information system survey, aviation activity forecasts, airport layout plan, property map, solid waste recycling and public involvement program.

The plan will also provide the FAA with updates on the airport’s terminal facility assessment and finalizing its draft scope in preparation for the administration’s visit at the end of February. This will be the first plan taken on by the airport since 2011, said Rob Barnett, airport director.

“The FAA recommends that master plans be updated every 10 years,” he said. “It is an immensely extensive and comprehensive document that will provide us with a very detailed road map of the future.”

While it’s paramount to the airport remaining in compliance with and receiving funding from the FAA, the document is also a vital piece of Barnett’s never-ending mission to attract new airlines and aviation programs, making the airport a key piece of economic development and a destination, he said.

“The accomplishments of the airport are well defined in this document,” he said. “With our new routes through Cape Air as well as our increased military activity recently through the Army’s fixed-wing operations now taking place at our airport, there is a lot to be proud of. The whole process of developing the plan is a recruitment tool from new airlines to expanding corporate aviation. It helps us not only plan for the future but highlight why our airport is first class in terms of services and amenities. Once you have created that environment through this process, you will have the necessary tools to attract these various entities.”

Through the previous plan, as well as the FAA required annual capital improvement plan, the airport has received multiple grants from the administration to go toward improving and maintaining its runways as well as adding a new service road to the recently completed Davies County Airport Fire Station.

“We will be combing over every aspect of the airport,” he said. “We will be conducting wind surveys, assessing groundwater, assessing potential wildlife attractive areas, property lines, firefighting, runways, taxiing — anything and everything that is involved in not only maintaining but evolving our airport will be in this plan.”

In all, this plan not only affects the airport’s operations but its place as a vital fixture in the community, he said.

“This entire plan deals with many facets that directly affect the community,” he said. “It gives us the ability to make educated decisions moving forward and gives us a broader scope of what the future will look like so that we can better aid in economic development planning. When entities know you are constantly improving they follow your progress and want to be a part of that growth. It will take about 12 months to complete, but it is exciting to see where we are headed. The future is certainly bright for Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport.”

Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com

