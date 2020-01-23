Colorado Springs Airport Traffic Down in 2019 But Forecast to Recover This Year

Wayne Heilman
The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) (TNS)
Jan 23rd, 2020

Passenger numbers at the Colorado Springs Airport last year declined for the first time since 2015 but are forecast to rebound this year.

The 841,059 passengers that boarded flights leaving Colorado Springs last year declined 2% from 2018. Traffic numbers had increased each of the previous three years as Frontier Airlines returned to the Springs and expanded service.

But cutbacks beginning in fall 2018 reversed that trend and resulted in fewer passengers through August.

American Airlines starting Colorado Springs-Phoenix flights

Passenger traffic rebounded starting in September after Frontier and other airlines began using larger aircraft on many Colorado Springs routes and added more flights to some destinations. That reduced the size of the annual decline and is generating this year’s forecast recovery.

Traffic is expected to increase 5% this year to 885,000; that would be the highest annual total since 928,804 outbound passengers in 2009.

Colorado Springs Airport sees surge in passenger numbers

———

©2020 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Visit The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) at www.gazette.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

