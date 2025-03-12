LS Technics and Ultramain Systems Partner for Digital Transformation in Aviation Maintenance

Ultramain Systems is proud to announce a strategic partnership with LS Technics (LST) to implement ULTRAMAIN® v9 Unity MRO software, a new solution for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO).

This collaboration marks a significant step in LST’s digital transformation. Through the implementation of ULTRAMAIN MRO, LST will benefit from:

Digitization of Processes: A complete transition away from paper-based documentation, enabling real-time, secure access to critical operational data.

Optimized MRO Operations: Streamlined management of maintenance activities, enhancing control and efficiency across both line and base maintenance.

A Modern, Mobile Work Environment: Seamless functionality on mobile devices, empowering technicians with an intuitive, user-friendly interface.

“Partnering with LS Technics underscores our shared vision of innovation and efficiency in aviation maintenance,” said Mark McCausland, president at Ultramain Systems. “By implementing ULTRAMAIN MRO, LST is joining the new standard in digital MRO operations, ensuring greater accuracy, speed, and reliability.”

“I am very pleased that the strategic cooperation and implementation of ULTRAMAIN which will allow us to realize our ambitious growth plan while optimizing productivity and maximizing resource utilization. This is a groundbreaking step in our technological transformation, which will strengthen our market position and increase our operational efficiency,” said Tadeusz Stachera, CEO at LS Technics.