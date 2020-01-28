DSE 2020 to Feature a Wide Variety of New Product Offerings

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) is the one place to see the newest cutting-edge technologies available today. Among the more than 200 vendors that will be exhibiting on the show floor, many of them will be introducing new products at DSE 2020, including:

InfinityVision 3D’s Glasses Free 3D Screen for commercial use and Glasses Free Eye Tracking 3D Screen Commercial are designed for large crowds, either as a single display or stacked to create video walls of near-limitless size. The Eye Tracking screen (up to two people) is more personal for industries that require a more in depth perception like medical or government sectors. (Booth 3033)

LUCI Systems effortlessly control your entire audio-visual digital platforms with the touch of a button. LUCI is the logical way to integrate, automate and operate digital media platforms within your organization, brought together with a simple user interface. Drastically reduce hardware, software and infrastructure complexities. LUCI simplifies AV in an IT World. (Booth 3031)

Navori’s QL Mobile brings the power of Navori’s CMS to non-desk employees to use digital display as interactive support. Compatible with all smartphones and tablets, users can preview management-approved content, create playlists on-the-fly, remotely control media players, and customize playlists and content in the field. 30pm . (Booth 1912)

QL Mobile brings the power of Navori’s CMS to non-desk employees to use digital display as interactive support. Compatible with all smartphones and tablets, users can preview management-approved content, create playlists on-the-fly, remotely control media players, and customize playlists and content in the field. (Booth 1912) NEXCOM's OPS-compliant NDiS M538 media engine is powered by an 8th generation Intel® Core processor and delivers outstanding 4K2K video output that can maximize visual impact for applications such as digital signage, education, interactive whiteboard, passenger information system and more. (Booth 3240)

Reveal Mobile’s VISIT MATCH increases your advertising revenue though sophisticated analytics and reporting by measuring actual foot traffic in proximity to your screens. Get a daily feed of audience information near your screens to provide the insights you need to entice potential customers and boost your ad rates. (Booth M6)