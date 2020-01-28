DSE 2020 to Feature a Wide Variety of New Product Offerings

Digital Signage Expo is the one place to see the newest cutting-edge technologies available.

Digital Signage Expo (DSE)
Jan 28th, 2020

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) is the one place to see the newest cutting-edge technologies available today. Among the more than 200 vendors that will be exhibiting on the show floor, many of them will be introducing new products at DSE 2020, including:

  • InfinityVision 3D’s Glasses Free 3D Screen for commercial use and Glasses Free Eye Tracking 3D Screen Commercial are designed for large crowds, either as a single display or stacked to create video walls of near-limitless size. The Eye Tracking screen (up to two people) is more personal for industries that require a more in depth perception like medical or government sectors. (Booth 3033)
  • LUCI Systems effortlessly control your entire audio-visual digital platforms with the touch of a button. LUCI is the logical way to integrate, automate and operate digital media platforms within your organization, brought together with a simple user interface. Drastically reduce hardware, software and infrastructure complexities. LUCI simplifies AV in an IT World. (Booth 3031)
  • Navori’s QL Mobile brings the power of Navori’s CMS to non-desk employees to use digital display as interactive support. Compatible with all smartphones and tablets, users can preview management-approved content, create playlists on-the-fly, remotely control media players, and customize playlists and content in the field. 30pm . (Booth 1912)
  • NEXCOM's OPS-compliant NDiS M538 media engine is powered by an 8th generation Intel® Core processor and delivers outstanding 4K2K video output that can maximize visual impact for applications such as digital signage, education, interactive whiteboard, passenger information system and more.  (Booth 3240)
  • Reveal Mobile’s VISIT MATCH increases your advertising revenue though sophisticated analytics and reporting by measuring actual foot traffic in proximity to your screens. Get a daily feed of audience information near your screens to provide the insights you need to entice potential customers and boost your ad rates.  (Booth M6) 
