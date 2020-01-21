Parking Industry Exhibition Moves to San Diego for 2020

The Parking Industry Exhibition (PIE) has relocated to the San Diego Convention Center for its 2020 event. The Exhibition, themed “The Parking Experience” will be held March 22-25, 2020.

“We expect the new venue will be exciting for those living in the snow belt,” said Marcy Sparrow, event manager. “San Diego’s mild climate and many destination activities will make PIE a welcome venue for the more than 1500 attendees expected.”

Attendees will include parking operators, owners of parking facilities, airports, cities, universities, venues, shopping centers, and business campuses.

PIE opens its 18th edition with golf on Sunday then a keynote lunch on Monday with Harvard scholar David Zipper. Seminars fill Monday, highlighted by speed networking and an evening party/reception honoring the crew of the USS Midway with a “Top Gun” theme.

The exhibition hall opens Tuesday after the Parking Today Awards’ breakfast. More than 150 exhibits are featured. Unique this year will be a ‘classic car’ show on the exhibit hall floor. Seminars on topics focused on both on and off street parking will continue throughout the event.

PIE 2020 closes with a Smart City/Smart Parking symposium featuring discussions of autonomous vehicles, connected cars, and the technologies that bind Smart Parking and Smart Cities.



