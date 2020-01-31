Oakland International Airport Welcomes Black History Month and Annual Oakland Black Food and Wine Experience

Oakland International Airport (OAK)
Jan 31st, 2020

Construction walls are up in the terminals at Oakland International Airport (OAK), concealing the progress being made by an entirely new lineup of food and beverage concessionaires. The Airport entered 2020 serving nearly 13.4 million passengers, and with work underway toward a complete redesign of its dining program.

In both Terminals 1 and 2, Oakland favorites like District, Brown Sugar Kitchen, and Tay Ho are steadily moving toward construction. Over the course of this year, all 17 dining locations at OAK will house one of the winners of the Port of Oakland’s 2018 Request for Proposals.

The Airport was a sponsor of Visit Oakland’s 10th Annual Restaurant Week, and this week welcomes visitors arriving for the 4th Annual Oakland Black Food & Wine Experience, taking place this Saturday at Impact Hub in Oakland.

Port of Oakland Director of Aviation, Bryant L. Francis, said: “We are pleased to begin this year’s recognition of Black History Month in support of Oakland’s Black Food & Wine Experience. Food and travel have such an important nexus, and with the upgrades underway to OAK’s Food and Beverage program, now is a perfect time to elevate the visibility of the exciting happenings both at the Airport and in our local community.”

According to its creator, Aminah "Chef Mimi" Robinson, the Black Food & Wine Experience positions Oakland on the national food scene in a way that is inclusive to both the chefs and attendees. She says, “It is so important for this space to exist. Not only does it showcase Black excellence in Oakland, it supports a movement to create a stronger ecosystem for Black food & wine entrepreneurs by highlighting Bay Area Black chefs.”

Attendees at this year’s Black Food and Wine Experience will arrive in Oakland from points across the US.


More in Concessionaire & Retail
Philadelphia International Airport
The Philadelphia Tribune Store Now Open in Philadelphia International Airport
New retail location for travelers pays homage to nation’s oldest African American newspaper.
Jan 16th, 2020
Group Ribbon Cutting
Vino Volo Opens New Marketbar Concept at GSP
The MarketBar also features local products by Greenville-based Methodical Coffee and Le Petit Croissant Bakery.
Jan 9th, 2020
Hms Host
The New Year Brings More Vegan and Health-Forward Airport Dining Choices
HMSHost expands Eat Well. Travel Further. with more health-forward food choices, including a youth chef created dish.
Jan 7th, 2020
Roccos Tacos Fll (6)
Shake Shack, Rocco’s Tacos, Flash Fire Pizza Now Open in FLL
With top notch Mexican food, garden-fresh pizza, and leading burgers, HMSHost has options covered for FLL travelers.
Jan 6th, 2020
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Sponsored
Airports all over the world are beginning to think greener
Our battery powered eGPU 400 Hz units help airports reduce their carbon footprint. Click here to find out more about a better working environment and overall lower operating costs.
Dec 23rd, 2019
1
High-Flying Fixings
In the world of inflight catering, the jets carry clientele larger than life with the appetites to boot. It’s a 24/7 world where caterers wrangle nuance, logistics and chaos to bring five-star service airside.
Dec 26th, 2019
Bakery
SSP Launches Second Phase of its Food and Beverage Openings at Mactan Cebu International Airport
The first phase of its plans began last July, which saw the opening of seven outlets – The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Ritazza, Burger King, Bon Chon, Cabin Bar, Camden food co. and Nippon Ramen.
Dec 20th, 2019
New Concessions
Expanded Dining and Retail Options Will Accompany New Construction at Reagan National Airport
Prominent local brands coming to new concourse and security checkpoints.
Dec 19th, 2019
Gordon Ramsay Plane Food To Go Hong Kong International Airport Oct 2019 Ssp Image 003 Hi Res
Gordon Ramsay Plane Food to Go Now Open at Hong Kong International Airport
Dec 18th, 2019
HMSHost Malaysia Opens 3rd Costa Coffee Airport Store in Malaysia
HMSHost International continues to drive Asia Pacific expansion in Malaysia.
Dec 17th, 2019
Hudson Jfk T4 Popup 006
JFK Airport’s Terminal 4 and Hudson Celebrate Holiday Season With Pop-Up Kiosk
Dec 13th, 2019
Retail Store
Hudson Reveals Reimagined Store Design For 2020
The traveler's best friend announces the future of its retail stores and next generation of consumer offerings to enhance the world of travel.
Dec 10th, 2019
000 177
Moscow Domodedovo Celebrates Its Renewed Name With Polonaise and Chemistry Experiments
Dec 6th, 2019
Avatar In Storeショッピング風景
ANA HOLDINGS to Launch a Range of Avatar-Powered Services in Nihonbashi
Dec 5th, 2019