Gadget Express Opens at Philadelphia International Airport

PHL Food and Shops now features an expansive electronic boutique.

MarketPlace Development
Jan 29th, 2020
Gadget Express
Marketplace

Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) can find electronics of all kinds at Gadget Express in Concourse A-West. Gadget Express is a technology paradise featuring everything from Apple and Samsung to Bose and Beats products. With a huge inventory of laptops, cameras, lenses, Bluetooth headsets, speakers, everyday necessities including a variety of phone chargers and more, Gadget Express is a convenient stop for passengers looking for the perfect gift or simply replacing that forgotten charger.

"Gadget Express offers an array of travel necessities perfect for passengers of all ages," said Mel Hannah, vice president and general manager of MarketPlace PHL. "We’re excited to provide travelers with an all-encompassing technology store that offers a variety of exceptional electronic products."

Gadget Express is located in Concourse A-West and is the newest addition to airport retail developer MarketPlace PHL’s award-winning PHL Food and Shops program, composed of 170 shops, eateries and services.


