The Cocktail Room at 18th and Central Opens in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

A new airport dining experience featuring HMSHost food and service alongside Tattersall Distilling spirits.

Jan 27th, 2020
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

Bringing the finest in craft distilling into Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, global restaurateur HMSHost recently opened The Cocktail Room at 18th and Central in partnership with Pady Regnier of Airport Retail Group, INC. and Robert Grace of Be Graceful Bakery and Catering, LLC. A collaboration between HMSHost and Tattersall Distilling formed The Cocktail Room at 18th and Central which captures the essence of craft distilling in Minnesota and beyond.

“The Cocktail Room at 18th and Central speaks to the trend of elevated cocktail bars in American cities and airports. It’s great to work with locally-based Tattersall because they represent the culture of MSP,” said HMSHost Vice President of Business Development Michael Price. “Along with our partners, we are thrilled to develop unique experiences like this in partnership with the MAC.”

“One of our goals when we set out to redevelop MSP International Airport’s food and retail program a few years ago was to curate the airport as a representation of Minnesota culture and flavors,” said Eric Johnson, director of Commercial Management and Airline Affairs for the Metropolitan Airports Commission. “Thanks to HMSHost and Airport Retail Group, we can now share craft spirits and liqueurs from Minnesota’s Tattersall Distilling with travelers from around the world.”

"We're thrilled to see all of the hard work by the HMSHost, MAC and Tattersall teams coming to life at The Cocktail Room at 18th and Central,” says Jon Kreidler, founder and chief officer of Tattersall Distilling. “We’re looking forward to sharing a taste of the Tattersall experience with travelers flying in and out of MSP, even if they aren't in town long enough to visit the distillery."  

Tattersall Distilling is a nationally acclaimed Minneapolis-based craft distiller, known for the incredible quality and breadth of their spirits portfolio. This includes award-winning designations such as their organic vodka, straight rye whiskey, apple brandy, aquavit, gin and an extensive portfolio of liqueurs, which are highlighted in the menu at The Cocktail Room at 18th and Central. All of Tattersall’s products are the result of research, experimentation and dedication to the finest local ingredients and sustainable practices.                                                                                                 

Making this exclusive adult beverage program more distinctive is that the full-service bar offering is integrated into a fast casual service, creating an overall richer experience with enhanced convenience and choice for travelers. 

Along with the exclusive drink options and specialty cocktails, the menu by HMSHost features bar bites and plates also made from locally-sourced ingredients when available, giving guests the chance to taste fresh flavors from the region such as local Wisconsin cheese. Signature must-try items include smoked salmon, lemon pepper wings, house made onion dip, and chicken bacon flatbread.  And, house popcorn is the perfect cocktail pairing for a light snack.


