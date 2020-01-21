SSP to Acquire Station Food Travel Catering Business From DB Station&Service

SSP Group PLC
Jan 21st, 2020

SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, has announced its intention to acquire the Station Food GmbH travel catering business from DB Station&Service AG, a subsidiary of Germany’s national railway company Deutsche Bahn AG (DB). Under the deal, SSP will take over full operations of Station Food. The transaction is still subject to approval by the relevant authorities.

The acquisition of Station Food will add 28 food and beverage units to SSP’s portfolio once they are fully operational by 2021, including food courts at Berlin, Cologne and Karlsruhe Rail Stations, and include international brands such as Burger King, Costa Coffee and Pret, as well as a wide range of local concepts such as currywurst specialists Curry 36 and the renowned seafood restaurant GOSCH Sylt.

The move marks the latest acquisition by SSP in Germany and follows on from the Group’s successful purchase and integration of travel catering business Stockheim in 2018.

Oliver Doerschuck, CEO of Continental Europe at SSP, said; “This acquisition is a good strategic fit for the SSP DACH business and will strengthen our successful rail business in Germany. We look forward to further expanding our brand portfolio and welcoming new colleagues to the SSP team, and as always, we remain committed to enhancing the overall experience for Deutsche Bahn passengers.”

Horst Mutsch, Head of Commercial and Marketing at DB Station&Service AG, said; “SSP is a highly experienced company that we have been working with successfully for decades. As new sole shareholder of Station Food GmbH, SSP’s brand diversity and travel expertise will continue to drive further growth for this young company’s highly successful catering and retail operations at railway stations across Germany.”

 

Dec 23rd, 2019
