Dubai Duty Free Opens New Arrivals Shop in Terminal 3

Khaleej Times, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (TNS)
Jan 27th, 2020

As part of its ongoing development of its retail offer, Dubai Duty Free has opened a new Arrivals Shop in Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport.

The new Dubai Duty Free Arrivals Shop features a total retail space of 1,100sqm, which is a significant increase over its previous retail area of 660sqm. The additional area is mainly in front of the demise line of the old shop, and the new shop has been designed to significantly improve the visibility of the shop to arriving passengers within the large baggage hall. The opening marks the next stage of Dubai Duty Free's expansion plan at Dubai International Airport which includes the second phase refurbishment of the two FoodPlus shops in Concourse B and the continued enhancement of its retail offer within the Fashion category, which will continue in the second half of the year.

Dubai Duty Free executive vice chairman and CEO, Colm McLoughlin, said: "We are very pleased with the outcome of the new Arrivals Shop and think that our customers are going to love it. Arrivals sales account for nine per cent of our business and it is a sector that we want to grow. A high percentage of our arrivals customers are UAE residents who travel several times a year and they are going to appreciate the new shop for its ease of access, its high-end design and the extensive products on offers, including travel retail exclusives. We are very excited about this new opening."

For the first time, the new Arrivals Shop offers arriving passengers the chance to purchase from the entire Beverage range of Dubai Duty Free, which features over 2,500 products, including 121 Travel Retail exclusives and 41 products that are exclusive to Dubai Duty Free alone.

Ramesh Cidambi, chief operating officer, Dubai Duty Free, said: "The new shop is much more visible and passengers will start to see shop earlier as they come down the moving walk-ways in the middle of the hall. The combination of strong signage and use of digital screens make the shop front very attractive. There are many new retail elements here introduced for the first time that results in a much better retail experience for our customers."

To add to the enjoyment of the shopping experience each category has been given a distinct personality with its own palette of materials and customised designs. Perfumes & cosmetics, electronics, confectionary and toys, are located at the newly designed check out system, ideal for impulse purchases.

The Click and Collect service, which allows customers to collect items purchased online or in departures, is given a dedicated space at the entrance of the shop and is adjacent to the upgraded Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise counter featuring a luxury car display.

Digital screens have been added throughout the shop to support the unique personalities of each category area with an ability to tell passengers stories relevant to those categories of products. The design of the shop is also very much focused on the product presentation and visual merchandising.

- business@khaleejtimes.com

———

©2020 the Khaleej Times (Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

Visit the Khaleej Times (Dubai, United Arab Emirates) at www.khaleejtimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

