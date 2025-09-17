Elder Mejia Promoted to Vice President at GGT WORLDWISE

GGT WORLDWISE announces the promotion of Elder Mejia to Vice President of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, recognizing his exceptional leadership and strategic vision since joining in December 2023.
Sept. 17, 2025
GGT WORLDWISE
Elder Mejia

GGT WORLDWISE is pleased to announce the promotion of Elder Mejia to the role of Vice President, Business Development & Strategic Partnerships. Since joining as Director of Business Development in December 2023, Elder has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication in driving growth and building strong client relationships. His strategic approach and ‘customer first’ mindset have been instrumental in expanding our business and strengthening our market presence. In his new role, Elder will continue to lead our business development initiatives with an even greater focus on advancing strategic partnerships, fostering innovation, and creating new opportunities that align with our company’s long-term goals. Will Holroyd, GGT WORLDWISE President commented “ Please join us in congratulating Elder on this well-deserved promotion. His attitude and forward thinking epitomize what we all strive to deliver at GGT, we look forward to the continued impact of his leadership and expertise in his new role.”

