Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Appoints Director of Airport Badging and Security

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Styles as Director of Airport Badging and Security. Styles brings more than 15 years of experience in aviation operations and leadership, making him a valuable addition to MNAA's growing leadership team.

In this capacity, Styles will lead strategic initiatives and oversee all aspects of airport credentialing and security operations at Nashville International Airport® (BNA®). His responsibilities include ensuring full compliance with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) regulations, managing identification systems and access control, and closely coordinating with federal security partners. He will lead efforts to enhance safety, streamline credentialing services and further strengthen the security infrastructure.

“We are excited to welcome Chris to the MNAA team,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. “Security is a foundational element of BNA—integral to the mission, values and daily success of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. With Chris’s expertise, dedication to operational excellence, and collaborative leadership, he’ll help strengthen that foundation and drive our progress with innovation and confidence. His arrival reflects the ongoing momentum behind BNA’s growth and our commitment to delivering world-class service.”

Styles joins MNAA from Tampa International Airport (TPA), where he served as operations business partner and projects manager. In that role, he managed multimillion-dollar contracts, cultivated strategic business relationships and led initiatives to boost operational efficiency and elevate the passenger experience. Prior to his time in Tampa, he held progressive leadership positions at American Airlines, managing airport operations in Savannah, Orlando, Chicago and Durango.

He is a Certified Member (C.M.) of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) and holds a private pilot’s license from Florida State College at Jacksonville.

Styles officially assumed the role as Director of Airport Badging and Security on Monday, July 28, 2025.