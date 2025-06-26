Assaia Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Certification for AI-Enabled Turnaround Management

Assaia, the leader in AI-enabled turnaround management, is announcing successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 1 (System and Organization Controls 2) examination as of 16 May 2025. The audit was conducted by A-LIGN, the leading provider in cybersecurity compliance trusted by global organizations to mitigate risks.

Christiaan Hen, CEO, Assaia says: “Achieving the SOC 2 Type 1 certification is a major stepping stone in reinforcing our ongoing commitment to staying ahead of evolving cybersecurity standards. As our AI solutions become increasingly embedded in airline and airport operations, maintaining the highest levels of data security and operational integrity is essential. This achievement is another demonstration of our dedication to safeguarding the data that drives turnaround optimization and we look forward to the award of SOC 2 Type 2 in Q4 of this year.”

The SOC 2 framework, established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), ensures organizations of all sizes protect customer data and maintain rigorous operational controls.

Steve Simmons, COO, A-LIGN, says: “Congratulations to Assaia for completing its SOC 2 Type 1 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security. It's great to work with organizations like Assaia, that understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

In 2024, Assaia was awarded an ISO 27001:2022 certification by the BSI (British Standards Institution), validating its robust approach to data protection. This new certification further demonstrates Assaia’s continued focus on compliance and gives customers confidence that rigorous safeguards are in place.