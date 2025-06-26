New Oshkosh Airport Products Striker Vehicles Delivered to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority

Oshkosh Airport Products announces the delivery of three advanced Striker Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicles to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), serving both Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

These new vehicles will enhance the Authority’s emergency preparedness and firefighting capabilities across its network of high-traffic airfields.

The delivery includes three Striker 6x6 vehicles, one of which is outfitted with a Snozzle® High Reach Extendable Turret (HRET). All three units are configured with advanced fire suppression and safety systems to meet the demands of a fast-paced, safety-critical aviation environment.

“We are honored to support the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority with the delivery of these advanced Striker vehicles,” said Jack Bermingham, business unit director at Oshkosh Airport Products.

“Our team is proud to provide proven, high-performance ARFF solutions that meet the demands of some of the busiest airports in the country. This delivery reflects our continued commitment to delivering innovative, mission-ready vehicles that enhance safety and preparedness for every emergency scenario.”

The Striker 6x6 vehicles feature:

3,000-gallon water capacity

440-gallon foam capacity

550 pounds of dry chemical capacity

Scania DC16/V8, 670 HP Tier 4 Final engine

TAK-4® Independent Suspension

Exterior water/foam level lights

Rear and top-mounted ladders

Top-mounted light tower

360-degree camera system

In-cab EMS storage cabinet

Low attack bumper turret

HRET turret (one unit)

The Striker ARFF vehicles will be fully integrated into MWAA’s emergency protocols with support from Oshkosh Airport Products’ technical and training teams, ensuring a seamless transition and maximum readiness.

“These three new vehicles are a welcome addition to the Airports Authority’s fleet,” said Assistant Chief Russell Carpenter with the Airports Authority Fire & Rescue Department. “They are an investment in the safety of passengers traveling through our airports, as well as the employees who utilize them every day. We look forward to putting the new vehicles into service after training is complete.”

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority operates two of the busiest airports in the Mid-Atlantic region: Washington Dulles International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Combined, the airports served over 53 million passengers in 2024.

The delivery of the new Striker ARFF vehicles reflects the Authority’s continued investment in safety, operational readiness, and long-term infrastructure planning. The production and delivery process was managed in close coordination with the engineering and technical teams at Oshkosh Airport Products and the Airports Authority’s public safety and procurement departments.