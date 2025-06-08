Denver International Airport Sees Improvement in Customer Satisfaction in the Year Since the West Security Checkpoint Opened

Denver International Airport’s (DEN) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) quarterly survey results for customer satisfaction related to the security screening process have increased since the West Security Checkpoint opened in February 2024. Specifically, DEN’s score for “ease of going through security screening” improved to 4.2 out of 5, an increase of 13% from the time period leading up to the checkpoint opening, and the “waiting time: security screening” score improved to 4.18 out of 5, a 19% increase.

ASQ surveys measure passenger satisfaction across a myriad of airport experiences. Nearly 400 airports worldwide participate in ASQ surveying, a service offered by Airports Council International (ACI) to arm airports with tools and expertise to measure and improve passenger satisfaction, business performance, and airport service quality.

“The ASQ data shows that DEN’s Great Hall Project is already improving the overall experience of our airport. Once the East Checkpoint opens in August, we fully expect that passengers will find the process of going through security to be even easier. By 2027, when Great Hall construction will be complete, the experience of going through security, meeting loved ones, and enjoying the Jeppeson Terminal’s art, dining, and retail options will be transformative,” DEN CEO Phil Washington said.

DEN’s overall satisfaction score is 4.06 out of 5 as of March 2025. The survey looks at the experience of arriving at the airport, the check-in process, security screening, border/passport control, the shopping and dining experience, the cleanliness and comfort of gate areas, wayfinding, Wi-Fi, cleanliness of bathrooms and the overall airport atmosphere.