Man Arrested at Dallas Love Field Airport for Ramming Car and Making Terroristic Threat

A man accused of ramming into an airport employee‘s car last week at Dallas Love Field to leave a possible explosive in a restricted area is now facing multiple charges, including making a terroristic threat, according to court documents.

Benjamin Chitenje, 53, of Little Elm, was arrested on July 4 after an incident he was involved in closed an airport runway near the 8600 block of Lemmon Avenue, Dallas police and a city Department of Aviation spokesperson said.

Police were called to the Business Jet Center at Love Field around 6:15 a.m. Friday, according to an arrest-warrant affidavit.

Police received a call from airport dispatch regarding a vehicle ramming into an employee’s car to gain access to the restricted air operations area of the airport, according to the court documents.

Chitenje entered a restricted area where planes take off and land by crashing into an employee’s vehicle three times and pushing the vehicle through the gate to get inside, according to the affidavit.

Once inside, Chitenje followed the employee who had stopped to check the vehicle for damage, the affidavit says. Chitenje then drove straight into the side of the employee’s vehicle, T-boning it, as the employee stood outside, according to the affidavit.

Still in the restricted area, Chitenje then went on to confront a security guard, according to the affidavit. He told the guard to leave the area immediately before going back to his vehicle and retrieving a black bag, the affidavit says.

Chitenje hung the bag on a door handle and said, “I have something in the bag that will blow up,” according to the affidavit.

The security guard attempted to lead Chitenje away from the area in a golf cart. As Chitenje followed the guard, the affidavit said, Chitenje rammed the golf cart from the back then crashed into its side.

The last hit knocked the golf cart into a grassy area. The security guard ran behind a nearby airplane to avoid being hit by Chitenje, the affidavit said.

Chitenje was driving north in the restricted area as police arrived, police said in the affidavit. Police attempted to stop Chitenje, but he continued to drive between the golf cart and a plane to get away.

Chitenje was then able to drive onto an airport taxiway, according to the affidavit.

The police pursuit continued until Chitenje was cornered between two police cars in a construction area.

Despite demands, police said in the affidavit that Chitenje would not leave the vehicle. After receiving additional cover, an officer went to Chitenje’s vehicle and pulled him out, police said in the affidavit.

Chitenje was taken to Parkland Hospital before being transferred to the Dallas County Jail, where he remained Monday in lieu of $130,000 bail.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threat with intent to interrupt a public place, criminal trespassing, evading arrest with a vehicle and a misdemeanor drug offense, according to the court documents.

Police did not immediately disclose if the bag the man was carrying contained an explosive device.

The pursuit resulted in an airport runway being closed by the Federal Aviation Administration for a little over two hours, according to Lauren Rounds, a spokesperson for the Dallas Department of Aviation.

