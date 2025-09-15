Seattle-Tacoma Celebrates New Alaska Airlines Service to Seoul with Ceremonial Salute

A Port of Seattle Fire Department turret salute sprayed over the taxiing Boeing 787-9, sending off the debut Alaska Airlines service from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Seoul today. Ceremonies celebrated the most recent international entry for Alaska at SEA as the Port welcomed the fifth new nonstop international service to debut in 2025.



"SEA is a vital gateway not only for Seattle but the entire Pacific Northwest. Alaska Airlines alone serves over 100 North American destinations from SEA,” said Karen Goon, Port of Seattle Deputy Director. “Our region is incredibly fortunate to be a global hub for not just one but two global alliances. This type of connectivity is an incredible milestone for both the airport and the region, which has resulted in a record-breaking summer.”



"From dozens of destinations across our robust network, guests can connect through our global gateway in Seattle for convenient nonstop service to Seoul Incheon – an important business market and one of Asia's most dynamic cities," said Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning at Alaska Airlines. "From Seoul, flyers can catch flights to additional Asian destinations with our global partners."