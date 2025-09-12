Porter Airlines Achieves 2026 Four-Star Regional Airline Status

Porter Airlines has been rated a 2026 Four Star Regional Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). Porter is one of APEX’s top three regional airlines in the world.

The APEX Five Star and Four Star Airlines Awards are the only global awards based entirely on neutral, third-party passenger feedback. They are a result of passenger ratings of almost one million flights across nearly 600 airlines around the world, certified by APEX in partnership with TripIt® from Concur®. A regional airline is defined by APEX as, “primarily operating flights within a set geography or single continent, with service focused on short- or medium-haul routes.”

“Porter has been elevating economy air service for almost 19 years and we’re extremely proud of our best-in-class onboard product. Combined with the genuine care provided by our team members - which cannot be replicated - we see consistently high passenger ratings,” said Kevin Jackson, president of Porter Airlines. “As we further expand our network across the continent, more passengers will have the option to experience Porter’s renowned service that is available equally to everyone onboard."

Since receiving the APEX Four Star Major Airline award last year, Porter has continued growing its North American network and announced its first routes outside of Canada and the U.S., with service to Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean beginning this fall. The airline also launched significant service from Hamilton International Airport, including four destinations across Canada; Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Cancun and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Its fleet of 47 Embraer E195-E2 jets and 29 De Havilland Dash 8-400s enables Porter to challenge the way passengers have traditionally experienced economy air travel.

“Porter Airlines proudly now ranks in the top three APEX passenger-ranked regional airlines around the world. With its recent enhancements with complimentary premium snacks, in glass beverage service, as no middle seats, and high speed WiFi, it is not just delivering an amazing product, Porter is elevating Canadian airline service,” APEX Group CEO Dr. Joe Leader stated. “Porter continues to redefine what excellence looks like in Canadian air travel. Porter’s commitment to service innovation and passenger experience sets a new benchmark, and we are proud to honor their advancement.”

Learn more about Porter’s growth at www.flyporter.com