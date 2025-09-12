Confidence in SAF as an Economic Opportunity as well as a Climate Solution Builds in the U.S,

As the global race to decarbonize aviation intensifies, new research from PA Consulting reveals the significant benefits of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), with 83 percent of US respondents believing SAF holds promise for job creation.

PA Consulting’s latest global report, Cacophony to Symphony: Successfully scaling sustainable aviation fuel, draws on insights from nearly 600 senior leaders across airlines, airports, investors, producers, regulators, and policymakers. The findings show that only 19 percent of US stakeholders are actively using or investing in SAF – 4 percent below the global average – but US respondents are among the most confident in SAF’s potential to decarbonize aviation and drive job creation.

Other key findings from the report include:

· SAF is seen as achieving more than just sustainability goals – 59 percent of investors, airlines, and airport respondents see SAF as critical to national energy security.

· Most airports lack a clear path to sustainability – 53 percent of US airport respondents don’t have a SAF strategy and almost half (47 percent) haven’t drawn up a net zero roadmap.

· The industry is united behind the promise of SAF – 93 percent of US respondents cite SAF as essential to aviation’s decarbonization efforts but only 34 percent believe widespread adoption will be achieved by 2030.

· Infrastructure remains the biggest hurdle – 83 percent of US respondents cite lack of infrastructure for SAF distribution and storage as a major barrier, significantly higher than global peers.

The US is not alone in these challenges, and globally, more targeted and faster measures could help overcome key barriers and unlock SAF’s full potential. Emerging policy frameworks, regional SAF hubs, and private sector momentum are contributing to confidence in SAF’s scalability.

Kata Cserep, Global Aviation Lead at PA Consulting, said: “There’s a quiet confidence building across the US aviation industry that SAF is more than just a climate solution – it's an economic opportunity. This optimism is well-founded, as SAF has the potential to transform aviation and unlock regional economic growth. But belief must be matched by bold, coordinated action. Unlocking the full potential of SAF demands greater collaboration and investment across the entire ecosystem – from policymakers, investors and producers through to airlines, airports and regulators.”

To read the full report, visit www.paconsulting.com/industries/transport/aviation/scaling-sustainable-aviation-fuel