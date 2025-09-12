JetBlue Expands Fort Lauderdale Service with 9 New Routes and Record Departures

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) announced another major expansion of its service at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), cementing its position as the airport’s number one airline with the most departures this winter with a peak of 113 per day. Starting in November, JetBlue plans to launch new nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale to nine more destinations across the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean, including the intent to serve Cali, Colombia—a brand new destination for the airline.

New Routes from FLL:

Cali, Colombia (CLO) 1

Aruba (AUA) 1,2

Cartagena, Colombia (CTG) 1,2

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (GCM) 1,2

Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR) 1

New Orleans (MSY) 2

Pittsburgh (PIT) 2

San Pedro Sula, Honduras (SAP) 1

St. Maarten (SXM) 1,2

“As the top airline in Fort Lauderdale, with more departures than any other carrier on peak travel days, JetBlue is proud to keep raising the bar for customers in South Florida and to continue bringing them to the places they want to go,” said Dave Jehn, JetBlue’s vice president, network planning and airline partnerships. “By adding new routes and expanding service to top destinations, we’re giving travelers more opportunities to enjoy the comfort, quality service and value that sets JetBlue apart.”

"We are truly excited and welcome this expansion with open arms," said Mark E. Gale, FLL CEO/Director of Aviation. "With the addition of seven international and two domestic routes from FLL, this gives South Floridians more convenient and cost-effective ways to visit and enjoy these cities, whether traveling for business or leisure.”

JetBlue’s award-winning customer experience continues to resonate strongly with travelers in South Florida, where the airline has become the hands-down leader in both comfort and value. With free high-speed Wi-Fi, seatback entertainment at every seat, complimentary snacks and drinks, and the premium Mint® experience on select routes, JetBlue delivers the features travelers love at a price that makes sense.3 This unique combination of quality and affordability has made JetBlue the preferred choice for South Florida customers who expect more from their travel experience.

To celebrate the airline’s 113 peak daily flights from Fort Lauderdale later this year, customers can now enjoy fares starting at $113 or less from Fort Lauderdale to any of the 46 nonstop destinations JetBlue will serve this fall.4

More Flying to Popular Destinations

With today’s announcement, JetBlue is taking another major step forward as it grows its schedule to its largest-ever at FLL. In addition to the nine new routes, the airline will also increase service on nine popular existing routes to give South Florida customers even more choices to:

Atlanta (ATL)

Hartford, Conn. (BDL)

Boston (BOS)

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU)

Cancún, Mexico (CUN)

Kingston, Jamaica (KIN) 1

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ)

San José, Costa Rica (SJO) 1

Santiago, Dominican Republic (STI) 1

All of these new routes and additional service, apart from Cali, Colombia, are available to book now on jetblue.com and the JetBlue mobile app.

Building on a Legacy at FLL

Fort Lauderdale, JetBlue’s first destination, has grown with the airline for a quarter of a century and remains a key focus city and major gateway to popular spots across Latin America and the Caribbean. In April, JetBlue announced new service from FLL to Guayaquil, Ecuador and Philadelphia. Then in July, JetBlue announced a further FLL expansion with new service to Atlanta, Austin, Norfolk and Tampa, along with expanded Mint® service, JetBlue’s premium travel experience featuring lie-flat seats, curated dining and added comfort.

To support all its growth, JetBlue is proud to announce plans to open a dedicated Mint base for inflight crewmembers in Fort Lauderdale in early 2026. These steps underscore JetBlue’s deep commitment to South Florida.

Since the beginning of the year, JetBlue has added 17 new routes from Fort Lauderdale. By December, JetBlue will reach 113 daily departures during peak travel times to 46 nonstop destinations, further strengthening its leadership position at FLL and giving South Florida customers unmatched choice and convenience.

These investments reflect JetBlue’s commitment to respond with strategic growth to opportunities to best serve its customers and continue to build the best East Coast leisure network in line with its JetForward strategy.