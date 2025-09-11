ACI-LAC Welcomes OAG as New World Business Partners

Airports Council International – Latinoamérica y el Caribe ([../../]ACI-LAC) is pleased to welcome OAG as its newest World Business Partner (WBP), strengthening the regional aviation ecosystem with high-quality, data-driven solutions.



OAG is a leading data platform for the global travel industry, offering an industry-first single source for supply, demand, and pricing data. With comprehensive datasets that span the entire passenger journey—from planning to customer experience—OAG empowers airlines, airports, travel tech, and government stakeholders to make more informed, efficient decisions.



Headquartered in the United Kingdom, OAG operates globally with offices in the United States, Denmark, France, Germany, Singapore, Japan, China, and Lithuania.



“We are excited to welcome OAG to the ACI-LAC community. Their expertise and innovation in aviation data will be a valuable asset to our members as we navigate a fast-evolving industry. Data is at the heart of strategic airport planning, and OAG’s presence will enrich our collective capabilities across the region.” said Dr. Rafael Echevarne, Director General, ACI-LAC



“As Latin America enters a sustained growth phase, the demand for higher-quality, more sophisticated data is essential to uncover new opportunities and navigate an increasingly dynamic market.” added Guilherme Cervatti, OAG Regional Director, LATAM,



By joining ACI-LAC as a World Business Partner, OAG reinforces its commitment to supporting the growth and resilience of the Latin America and Caribbean air transport sector through smarter data solutions.



For more information about OAG, visit www.oag.com.