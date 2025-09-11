Alaska Air Group Announces Leadership Transition at Hawaiian Airlines and Executive Promotion at Alaska Airlines

Over the last year, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines teams have worked together to build and execute the plan to become a single mainline operating carrier under a single operating certificate (SOC) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is anticipated later this fall. As the company moves forward as one team with two beloved brands, we have also taken big steps to deliver on our vision – announcing new routes that enable our customers to travel to new regions of the world on our airlines, launching a new combined loyalty program, Atmos™ Rewards, with enhanced benefits, and making investments in the guest experience across our fleet and airport spaces.



Sprague, who has been responsible for leading all aspects of Hawaiian Airlines’ operations from deal close though SOC, will remain engaged through the transition to ensure continuity and support for employees and guests. Sprague started with Alaska over 25 years ago and held several executive positions at the airline before becoming president of regional subsidiary Horizon Air in 2019. He became CEO of Hawaiian Airlines when the combination with Alaska was made official in September 2024. He will also remain a member of the Hawaiian Airlines board. In a related move, Kyle Levine, currently Alaska Air Group’s senior vice president, legal, general counsel and corporate secretary, will be promoted to executive vice president, corporate and public affairs, chief legal officer and corporate secretary. In this role, Levine will assume responsibility for public and government affairs, including the company’s corporate philanthropy and sales and community marketing for the state of Alaska, in addition to his current responsibilities overseeing legal, compliance and corporate governance functions. Levine has held the chief legal post for 10 years and led the legal functions for the Virgin American and Hawaiian Airlines acquisitions. He also serves on the Executive Committee and has held various legal roles within Air Group since joining the company in 2006. “Kyle’s deep commitment to our values makes him a fitting leader to support the important efforts of our public and government affairs teams, and to ensure that our company remains deeply connected to local communities and key stakeholders,” said Minicucci. “His thoughtful leadership and deep understanding of our business make him a vital part of our executive team.”

