The New Terminal One Announces Partnership with Plaza Premium Group to Develop and Operate the Terminal’s Two Independent Lounges

The New Terminal One at JFK International Airport has selected award-winning global airport hospitality leader Plaza Premium Group (PPG) to develop and operate two lounges, covering nearly 14,000 square feet, setting a new standard for service and comfort at JFK’s premier international gateway.

A key feature of the New Terminal One experience will be PPG’s Plaza Premium First lounge, an exclusive ultra-premium lounge designed to set a new benchmark in airport hospitality. This elevated space will feature the brand’s signature Infinity Room alongside bespoke services and personalized experiences tailored for the most discerning travelers. Complementing this will be a Plaza Premium Lounge in the pre-security arrivals hall, offering a welcoming space for guests departing out of the New Terminal One or who have just landed from their flight.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

Dedicated to serving international airlines and their customers, the New Terminal One will be home to six unique lounges, including four airline lounges representing all three global airline alliances and the two independent lounges that will be operated by PPG and available to select airline customers, partners as well as walk-in guests.

Located beyond the security checkpoint, the 9,300-square-foot Plaza Premium First lounge will be open 24/7 year-round. Guests will enjoy à la carte dining, curated menus, and a selection of handcrafted cocktails from a dedicated bar. Amongst its most distinguished spaces is the Infinity Room, reserved for those seeking ultimate exclusivity.

Accessible to every traveler, the lounge provides an elevated experience ideal for those seeking the level of comfort and refinement expected by first and business class passengers, offering a quiet sanctuary within the busiest international airport in the U.S.

Located pre-security, the 4,200-square-foot Plaza Premium Lounge will provide a rare amenity in the arrivals hall. Conveniently located near the curbside entrance of the New Terminal One, the lounge will offer a calm oasis including premium amenities such as fresh restaurant-quality food, a full bar, showers, and a business center. This lounge offers a welcoming retreat for a variety of travelers—whether arriving guests seeking a refresh or shower before heading into the city, friends and family spending quality time with a departing loved one before check-in, or early arrivals looking for a comfortable place to relax, work, or freshen up before their flight.

In addition to the two lounges, PPG will offer its ALLWAYS Meet & Assist service—a premium concierge experience that will provide a seamless journey from curb to gate. Whether it is assistance with check-in, fast track security, arrival/departure meet and greet or baggage handling, ALLWAYS offers a tailored service customized for each customer’s needs. All services can be conveniently arranged in advance through PPG’s custom digital applications.

PPG was recently named the World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge Brand for the ninth consecutive year at the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards. As the world’s leading independent lounge operator, PPG operates in more than 600 airports across 150 countries, serving over 24 million passengers annually. Its lounges at the New Terminal One signal a bold new chapter in the U.S., establishing a presence for the hospitality provider in one of the world’s most iconic airports.

“We are delighted to partner with Plaza Premium Group, a global innovator renowned for reimagining airport hospitality,” said Jennifer Aument, Chief Executive Officer, The New Terminal One. “Their lounge offerings align perfectly with our mission to create an unparalleled guest experience that is tailor made for international customers flying out of JFK, the nation’s largest global gateway.”

“We are proud to bring Plaza Premium Group’s experience to JFK’s New Terminal One, marking an important milestone for our presence in the U.S.,” said Pascal Belanger, Senior Vice President, Americas, Plaza Premium Group. “With Plaza Premium First, Plaza Premium Lounge, and our ALLWAYS Meet & Assist service, we can offer travelers a seamless, elevated experience from curb to gate, while creating spaces that cater to the needs of discerning passengers. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to redefining airport hospitality and providing memorable experiences for every traveler who passes through this world-class gateway.”

The New Terminal One, set to open in 2026, will be home to leading airlines including Air France, KLM, Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, Korean Air, EVA Air, Air Serbia, SAS, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, Air China, China Airlines, Gulf Air, Qatar Airways and EGYPTAIR.