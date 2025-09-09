MSP Airport’s Terminal 1: A leap into the modern era

Passengers and visitors traveling to and through Terminal 1’s pre-security areas at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) have witnessed a major conversion in progress over the last decade. The result: MSP’s ticketing and arrival lobbies have taken a multi-generational leap from their 1960s-era design and infrastructure to now support tech-advanced travel processes that seamlessly fit within more spacious, accessible and welcoming spaces.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), owner and operator of MSP, has substantially completed its $600 million Operational Improvements Program that has transformed the public side of the terminal.

Over the course of 20 distinct projects, the entire terminal footprint was expanded toward the roadway, security screening was consolidated into two larger and more efficient checkpoints, larger baggage carousels were installed, and practically every building system was updated in sync with refreshed design elements along every passenger touchpoint.

“This has been a decade-plus journey to transform the facility and processes to enhance the passenger experience and our operational capacities,” said MAC CEO Brian Ryks. “The massive scope of this program centered on being prepared for the next several decades to serve our passengers, airlines and other partners and maintain our status as one of the top aviation hubs in the country.”

Maximizing the use of the existing facility, which opened in 1962, was the foundational goal of the program that also included objectives to reduce congestion, increase capacity, and optimize passenger flow in the larger of MSP’s two terminals. Sustainability was also incorporated into the improvements, including automatic tinting glass across the terminal facade, LED lighting, low-flow restroom fixtures, and other building system efficiency upgrades.

MSP served more than 36 million passengers when improvements began in 2015. Activity increased to a record of 39.5 million passengers in 2019. The forecast for passenger demand is more than 50 million by 2040. Sixteen airlines currently operate at MSP — it’s the second largest hub for Delta Air Lines and serves as the home base for Sun Country Airlines, which operates out of Terminal 2. MSP is the 17th busiest U.S. airport by total passengers.

“The projects were challenging because we built an entirely new airport environment under the same roof, without the ability to close the front door,” said MAC Vice President of Planning and Development Bridget Rief. “It took extreme coordination and communication with our many stakeholders to develop the complex phasing of improvements that enabled our airlines and the Transportation Security Administration to maintain operations and serve a growing volume of passengers at the same time.”

“The investments to create brighter, more modern spaces will further elevate MSP’s award-winning passenger experience, which includes the No. 1 ranking among mega airports for two out of the last three years in the J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study,” said MAC Chair Rick King. “The new and refreshed lobbies and other spaces also deliver a more dynamic first impression for visitors to match the vibrant and welcoming culture of the Twin Cities and Minnesota.”

Summary of Operational Improvement Program enhancements:

· Total improved space: 730,000 square feet.

· Expanded Terminal 1 by 17,000 square feet to improve passenger flow, public seating, sight lines and curbside connectivity.

· Consolidated security screening to two checkpoints from six, located at each end of the terminal for improved passenger movements and throughput.

· Improved passenger movements with more central elevators, escalators and stairs, and new unstaffed terminal exits to baggage claim.

· Implemented the foundation for a campus-wide digital canvas that includes features to display security wait times and customize messaging for security, airline and other travel partners.

· Built new and modernized ticketing and check-in operations for airlines.

· Replaced original baggage carousels and inbound/outbound baggage systems to accommodate current and future demand.

· Installed 213,000 square feet of terrazzo flooring.

· Increased restroom capacity and accessibility features, including three restrooms on the Arrivals level with adult changing tables.

· Improved lighting and seating options on all pre-security levels.

· The Operational Improvements Program included partner projects with Airport Foundation MSP, which operates the Arts@MSP program. The Aurora, a 29-foot-tall high-tech sculpture by artist Jen Lewin, was installed in February 2021. It’s located in the center of the Departures and Arrivals levels. The Airport Foundation also expanded its stunning collection of mosaic murals, with six new murals at new restrooms on both the Departures and Arrivals levels.

While pre-security renovations have concluded, other projects continue beyond Terminal 1 security checkpoints to extend the modernization of the facility and improve the passenger experience. The MAC and Delta Air Lines have partnered on a $242 million Airport Modernization Program that is renovating six of the terminal’s seven concourses (A, B, C, D, F and G) and approximately 75 Delta gate hold rooms. It’s the airport’s largest-ever interior renovation and will provide travelers with a more unified experience between the front door and airline gate areas. These improvements should be completed by the end of 2025.

Additionally, the MAC is expanding Concourse G by 157,000 square feet between gates G8 and G13. The $305 million project will widen the central concourse corridor, increase gate seating by 52%, increase international arrivals capacity, and provide more restrooms, concessions and art display space. This project will be completed by 2028.