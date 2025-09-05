Norfolk Airport Authority announces Dr. Kanama M. Bivins as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Kanama M. Bivins has been selected as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the Norfolk Airport Authority. In this role, she leads the Authority’s financial operations, oversees strategic financial planning and ensures the continued fiscal strength of the organization. Norfolk International Airport (ORF) served nearly 5 million passengers in 2024 and is the primary aviation gateway for Coastal Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

Dr. Bivins brings a wealth of experience in financial and operational leadership. She most recently served as CFO at NASA’s Langley Research Center and was responsible for managing its financial resources in alignment with NASA’s strategic goals. She was also Acting Associate Director of the research center where she managed its daily operations. In that capacity, she successfully aligned institutional resources and infrastructure to support NASA’s mission, driving both operational effectiveness and efficiency.

Her background includes federal financial management, contracting and workforce development. Dr. Bivins was a civil servant with the Department of the Navy, holding senior positions in financial management and earning recognition for Meritorious and Superior Civilian Service. She was also a financial manager while a member of the U.S. Air Force. She holds a Doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Regent University and is an active member of the Association of Government Accountants and CIVIC Executive Alumni.

“I’m excited to begin this chapter of my career at an airport that has seen significant growth in passenger volume while continuously enhancing and expanding its infrastructure,” said Dr. Bivins. “The Authority is proactively evolving to meet future demands and I look forward to contributing to its ongoing success.”