Nicolas Henin Appointed to General Manager, North America at Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicolas Henin as General Manager, North America, based in New York City. In this role, Mr. Henin will oversee passenger activities within the United States, Canada, Mexico and French Polynesia. The North America region is one of the group’s largest and most vital global markets.

Mr. Henin brings over 20 years of international airline industry experience, having held senior leadership roles within the Group across France, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. He most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer of Transavia France, the Group’s low-cost subsidiary, where he led the airline’s commercial transformation and significant expansion. Under his leadership, Transavia quadrupled its annual revenue, while significantly strengthening customer loyalty and brand visibility. His prior roles include Commercial Director of UK & Ireland, and Director of Pricing and Revenue Management for the North Atlantic Joint Venture with Delta Air Lines.

“North America is a key market for both Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, with deep strategic partnerships and strong customer demand,” said Nicolas Henin. “I’m honored to take on this role and look forward to strengthening our presence, further deepening our relationships, and delivering exceptional service to our customers across the region.”

Mr. Henin assumes the role at an exciting time of growth. For summer 2025, Air France and KLM, in partnership with Delta Air Lines, offer up to 550 weekly flights from 34 North America gateways to France and the Netherlands.