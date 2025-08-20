Denver International Airport Receives Exemplary FAA Safety Inspection

Denver International Airport continues to uphold high safety standards, successfully passing the FAA’s rigorous inspection process for the seventh time, ensuring secure and efficient air travel for passengers.
Aug. 20, 2025

The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) found “no discrepancies” in their annual Part 139 Airport Certification process of Denver International Airport’s safety program. This marks the 7th exemplary inspection in the past nine years. Part 139 regulations inspect lighting, paint and signage on the airfield, self-inspection procedures and record keeping, fire department training, the Airport Certification Manual, and emergency response procedures, among other core aspects of airport operations. 

“This would not be possible if it weren't for the dedication and hard work of our aviation professionals,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “Our team continues to display the discipline and focus needed to operate the airport in the safest and most efficient manner. I am extremely proud of what this team does every day, especially of the care that they demonstrate for our airport and our passengers.”

 

Airport Operating Certificates serve to ensure safety in air transportation. The FAA states that, “to obtain a certificate, an airport must agree to certain operational and safety standards and provide such things as firefighting and rescue equipment.” Requirements vary depending on the size of the airport and the type of flights available. 

 

