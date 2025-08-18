Nashville International Airport Surpasses Milestones in Record-Breaking Year of Growth

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) announced a landmark fiscal year marked by remarkable growth, groundbreaking partnerships, and national recognition. The airport welcomed a record 24.7 million passengers, reflecting a 4.2% year-over-year increase, setting a new benchmark in BNA’s history.

Key highlights from BNA’s banner year include:

In June 2025, BNA welcomed 2,426,794 departing travelers—the highest number of screened passengers ever recorded in a single month at the airport.

June 22, 2025, became the busiest day in BNA’s history, with a staggering 110,000 passengers flowing through the terminal. Of those, 48,039 were screened at security checkpoints—an all-time high for a single day.

Unveiled two new international airline partnerships just a week apart—on September 27 and October 4, 2024—and followed through with the transoceanic flight launches only two days apart: Icelandair on April 10 and Aer Lingus on April 12, 2025.

As of July 2025, BNA offers service to 113 nonstop destinations—the most in its history.

o The number of nonstop destinations increased to 114 on August 5, 2025, kicking off Fiscal Year 2026 with another historic benchmark.

Proudly hosted the 39th Annual AMAC Airport Diversity Conference, reinforcing its commitment to inclusion and industry leadership.

“These achievements represent far more than impressive numbers—they’re the result of bold vision, unwavering dedication, and a team committed to delivering excellence every single day,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA). “Behind every milestone is our commitment to growth, innovation, and service. As the front door to Music City, we take pride in offering travelers a first impression of Nashville. And with continued growth on the horizon, we’re building more than an airport; we’re strengthening global connections, elevating journeys, and growing with the dynamic region we serve.”

This year, BNA marked a number of celebrations, launches, and community initiatives, including:

Launch of the Sunflower Program.

Rolled out the BNA® PASSport Program.

Welcomed the appointment of new Board Commissioner Glenn Farner.

Held a check presentation ceremony for the beneficiaries of our 27th Annual BNA® Aviation Golf Classic:

o Tennessee State University

o Operation Stand Down Tennessee

o Mental Health Cooperative (Nashville)

Hosted our 28th Annual BNA® Aviation Golf Classic benefiting:

o Japan America Society of Tennessee - Cherry Blossom Festival

o Martha O’Bryan Center

o Alzheimer’s Association

o Nashville Therapy Pets

BNA’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) recognized by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for their work with the DEA to apprehend a suspect who landed at BNA with possession of over 50 pounds of fentanyl-laced pills! This arrest saved countless lives, and we're incredibly proud of our DPS team.

Launched new terminal Wi-Fi with no ads, delivering speeds up to 20x faster.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) achieved a seamless transition to REAL ID requirements on May 7, 2025, maintaining efficient operations and minimizing traveler impact.

Joined forces with Tennessee Businesses Against Trafficking (TBAT), a campaign led by the Office of Secretary of State Tre Hargett.

Presented with the following awards:

o Chairman’s Award: Doug Kreulen received this prestigious accolade at the 39th Annual AMAC Airport Diversity Conference, recognizing leadership and commitment to diversity in aviation.

o AXN Director of the Year: Doug Kreulen honored as AXN Director of the Year in the Large Airports Division at the prestigious Airport Experience Conference

o PRSA Nashville Parthenon Awards: The Corporate Communications Team at BNA was recognized for outstanding public relations campaigns that elevated the airport’s brand and community engagement.

o 2024 IDEAS² Awards: BNA earned distinction from the American Institute of Steel Construction for the innovative design and structural excellence of its Grand Lobby and International Arrivals Facility.

o Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) — BNA received two prestigious honors for the Grand Lobby and International Arrivals Facility (IAF).

§ Award of Excellence in Aviation Projects

§ Best in Virtual Design and Construction

o Stevie Awards®: MNAA earned Bronze in the Government P.R. category at the 23rd Annual American Business Awards® for the FY 2024 Annual Report Video.

o Richard A. Griesbach Award for Excellence: BNA wins highest honor at 2025 ACI-NA Excellence in Airport Concessions Awards for most outstanding and innovative airport concessions program in the nation.

o First Responder of the Year: Officer Michelle Gregory from BNA’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) was named First Responder of the Year by the Donelson Hermitage Chamber, honoring her bravery and service.

o Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting: MNAA earned its 24th consecutive year of recognition for excellence in financial reporting for the FY 2024 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.

o J.D. Power Airport Satisfaction Ranking: BNA was ranked #5 among large airports in North America in the 2024 J.D. Power rankings for overall customer satisfaction—an incredible milestone that reflects our dedication to providing a world-class experience for every traveler.

o AirHelp Score Report — BNA ranked 6th best airport in the U.S. and 18th globally, reflecting excellence in passenger experience and airport operations.

Amongst the accolades received and milestones accomplished in FY 2025, progress continued on New Horizon, the transformative $3 billion growth and expansion program at BNA. New Horizon builds on the success of BNA® Vision, which wrapped up in February 2024, and marks the next chapter in BNA's ongoing transformation to meet the unprecedented growth of Nashville and travel needs of passengers. Scheduled for completion in 2029, New Horizon is essential to enabling BNA’s ability to support 40 million annual passengers in the future. Notable program achievements this year include:

Removed old Donelson Pike bridge, making room for terminal roadway improvements that will enable BNA to support 40 million annual passengers.

Opened the first two gates of the Concourse D extension – the relocated D6 and new D7 – for operations.