Billy Bishop Toronto Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport Welcomes BETA Technologies’ ALIA Aircraft and Prepares for Advanced Air Mobility

PortsToronto welcomed BETA Technologies, manufacturer of electric aircraft and charging infrastructure, to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport as the company conducted a demonstration flight with its Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) electric aircraft, the ALIA CTOL. Co-hosted by fixed-base operator (FBO) Stolport, the event was an opportunity to showcase Toronto’s AAM readiness activity, from showcasing BETA’s aircraft to announcing Stolport’s purchase of a BETA electric charger for its operations.

As a lower-cost, safe and efficient alternative to traditional aviation, AAM offers many benefits. It can enable increased access to medical and emergency services, growing ecommerce and cargo capabilities, and more seamless passenger travel for rural and urban communities. It also contributes positively to noise abatement and air quality. Leadership on AAM is also an opportunity for education, job creation and skills development in the region.

Today’s flight of the electric ALIA aircraft signified Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport’s readiness to invest in the foundations and technology required for electric aircraft, as aligned with a modernized governance agreement.

In addition, Stolport announced the purchase of a BETA Minicube charger for use in their operations at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. The mobile unit is multimodal and interoperable, meaning it can power electric aircraft and ground vehicles alike. This represents BETA’s first charger sale in Canada.

One of the aerospace capitals of the world, Canada is a hub for exceptional engineering talent and major aerospace companies. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport serves as an important hub for mobility within Ontario, providing more than two million passengers a year with safe transport to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S. and connections to more than 100 international destinations.

BETA’s structures engineering division is based out of Montreal. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has joined BETA’s growing network of infrastructure. The company has brought 52 chargers online at site locations across the U.S. for public and private use by commercial, military, and medical entities. These sites, which have been installed in partnership with airports, FBOs, government agencies, and OEMs, set the foundation to bring electric aviation to both metropolitan areas as well as rural and hard-to-reach communities with limited access to air transportation.

In addition to its ALIA CTOL aircraft, BETA is building the ALIA VTOL — a vertical takeoff and landing aircraft — at its 188,000 sq ft production facility in Vermont, U.S. The company is ramping production, certification, and delivery efforts across aircraft and ground support equipment, preparing for delivery and operations across its diverse roster of customers. This group includes UPS, Air New Zealand, Republic Airways, United Therapeutics, Bristow, Helijet, Metro Aviation, and the U.S. Department of Defense, among others.

QUOTES

“Today’s demonstration shows the promise of emissions-free travel that connects communities, creates jobs, and keeps our city on the cutting edge of environmental technology. I’m proud to see Billy Bishop protecting our beautiful waterfront while supporting innovation in aviation.”

-MP James Maloney – Etobicoke-Lakeshore

“Joining BETA’s global charging network is more than an operational upgrade – it is a commitment to being on the leading and greening edge of aviation in Canada. Stolport is proud to invest in smart infrastructure that enables the economic development of sustainable aviation.”

-Nicolas Pappalardo, CEO, Stolport

“Electric aircraft technology will contribute to the future of aviation and promises air travel that is cleaner, greener, and quieter, which aligns with our strategic goals at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. PortsToronto was delighted to host BETA Industries and witness innovation in action in today’s demonstration flight. The future of electric aviation is not about the distant future; it is about the here and now, and we need to provide the conditions and leadership to ensure the effective adoption of this sustainable technology. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is well positioned to be an early adopter of new technology, such as this electric aircraft, to enhance its service offering and make investments in modernizing our operations.”

-RJ Steenstra, President & CEO, PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

“Between our engineering hub in Montreal and customers in Vancouver, Canada is an important international focus for us. We’re excited to have flown ALIA into the heart of Toronto and to be teaming up with Stolport to help electrify Billy Bishop as the region embraces this new form of mobility. We look forward to all of the opportunities we can unlock together for Toronto and beyond.”

-Sheradin Fabrizius, Sales Director, BETA Technologies