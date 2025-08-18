PSP Adds Nonstop Charlotte Service on American Airlines

Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) is celebrating another win for travelers with the announcement of new seasonal nonstop flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) aboard American Airlines.

Launching December 20, 2025, and running every Saturday through April 18, the new route strengthens PSP’s growing East Coast reach. Weekly Saturday service will operate on American’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 172 seats.

CLT → PSP : Departs 9:25 AM, arrives 11:25 AM

PSP → CLT: Departs 12:15 PM, arrives 7:45 PM

Through Charlotte, travelers also gain access to a powerful hub that connects Palm Springs with dozens of cities across the East Coast, Midwest, and even international destinations.