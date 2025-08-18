PSP Adds Nonstop Charlotte Service on American Airlines

The new route from PSP to CLT operates on Boeing 737-800 aircraft, offering travelers a seamless travel experience and expanded access to major U.S. regions.
Aug. 18, 2025

Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) is celebrating another win for travelers with the announcement of new seasonal nonstop flights to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) aboard American Airlines.

Launching December 20, 2025, and running every Saturday through April 18, the new route strengthens PSP’s growing East Coast reach. Weekly Saturday service will operate on American’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 172 seats.

  • CLT  PSP: Departs 9:25 AM, arrives 11:25 AM
  • PSP  CLT: Departs 12:15 PM, arrives 7:45 PM

Through Charlotte, travelers also gain access to a powerful hub that connects Palm Springs with dozens of cities across the East Coast, Midwest, and even international destinations.

Sign up for Aviation Pros Newsletters
Get the latest news and updates.

Related

AI Tools Take Aim at Airport On-Time Performance Challenges
Oshkosh AeroTech Debuts B80 Electric Tractor at GSE Expo Europe
Register for GSE Expo 2025!
Sponsored
Elevate Your Brand at GSE Expo 2025!
Sponsored