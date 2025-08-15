Jaime Edrosa Appointed Airport Director at Addison Airport

ADK Consulting & Executive Search, a retained recruitment firm known for its expertise in senior executive searches in the aviation industry, announced the appointment of Jaime Edrosa as Airport Director of Addison Airport (ADS), one of the largest general aviation airports in the United States. As Airport Director, Edrosa will oversee the operations and strategic development of ADS, a self-sustaining enterprise that contributes significantly to the region’s economic vitality. Mr. Edrosa began his new position on August 4, 2025.

With more than two decades of experience in airport operations, aviation security, construction management, and public administration, Mr. Edrosa brings a wealth of leadership, technical knowledge, and community-centered vision to this vital role. Mr. Edrosa most recently served as Aviation Division Manager at Cincinnati Municipal Airport, where he led airport administration, operations, capital improvement planning, and community engagement. He also held key roles with the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Amazon Air’s Global Hub, the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, and Q&D Construction’s aviation projects division. His work has consistently emphasized operational excellence, regulatory compliance, and collaborative decision-making.

“Jaime Edrosa’s broad experience across airport operations, construction, and security, paired with his collaborative leadership style, makes him an outstanding fit to lead Addison Airport into its next chapter,” said Addison City Manager David Gaines. “His commitment to safety, efficiency, and innovation aligns perfectly with Addison’s vision for a vibrant and forward-looking aviation environment.”

"I am honored to join Addison and lead one of the country’s premier general aviation airports,” said Mr. Edrosa. “I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and working closely with tenants, users, and the community to ensure Addison Airport continues to thrive.”

Mr. Edrosa received a bachelor’s degree in aviation management and Spanish from the University of Dubuque. He is also a licensed private pilot with an instrument rating.