Airport Dimensions Celebrates Thirty Award Wins in Last 12 Months Alone

Airport Dimensions is proud to announce a raft of recent wins from the world’s most respected travel platforms, bringing home more than 30 trophies for excellence in the last 12 months alone. From cutting-edge lounge design and guest experience to recognition of outstanding team performance, these accolades underscore the company’s expertise and commitment to shaping the future of airport experiences.

A Year of Recognition and Results

With over 30 awards secured in the second half of last year and H1 2025, Airport Dimensions has been consistently recognised for innovation, design, and service across its global portfolio of lounges and alternative airport experiences.

Highlights Include:

North American Accolades: The Club SFO was named Best Independent Lounge in North America by Business Traveler USA.

The Club SFO was named Best Independent Lounge in North America by Business Traveler USA. Global Spotlight: Club Aspire at London Heathrow Terminal 3 (rebranded to My Lounge as of July 2025) took top honours as World’s Leading Airport Lounge at the World Travel Awards.

Club Aspire at London Heathrow Terminal 3 (rebranded to My Lounge as of July 2025) took top honours as World’s Leading Airport Lounge at the World Travel Awards. Space Innovation: sleep ’n fly earned recognition for Excellence in Use of Space at the Dubai Airport Excellence Awards.

sleep ’n fly earned recognition for Excellence in Use of Space at the Dubai Airport Excellence Awards. Design Leadership: The Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) picked up multiple awards, including:

The Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) picked up multiple awards, including: Global Winner – Public Space, SBID International Design Awards

Gold Winner, Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

Food & Beverage Offering of the Year, Airport FAB & Hospitality Awards

UK Excellence: Clubrooms (Birmingham) and No1 Lounge (Heathrow T3) were awarded Best Luxury and Best Premium Airport Lounge UK respectively by International Business Magazine, which also named No1 Lounges Ltd the UK’s Leading Lounge Operator, whilst Club Aspire at Heathrow T3 (rebranded to My Lounge as of July 2025) was named Europe’s Leading Airport Lounge 2024.

Clubrooms (Birmingham) and No1 Lounge (Heathrow T3) were awarded Best Luxury and Best Premium Airport Lounge UK respectively by International Business Magazine, which also named No1 Lounges Ltd the UK’s Leading Lounge Operator, whilst Club Aspire at Heathrow T3 (rebranded to My Lounge as of July 2025) was named Europe’s Leading Airport Lounge 2024. Traveller-Approved Comfort: sleep ’n fly locations at Dubai International and Hamad International (HIA), along with multiple lounges at Heathrow and Gatwick, received TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Momentum Carries into 2025

The winning momentum has continued into this year, with Airport Dimensions already securing four new awards, including:

The Club SFO: This ground breaking lounge was named Best New Passenger Experience Concept at the ACI North America 2025 Excellence in Airport Concessions Awards, recognising its innovative design, tailored service, and ability to meet the evolving needs of modern travellers. In addition, The Club SFO was awarded the title of Best Lounge Experience by Airport Experience News, as voted for by industry leading executives. Both awards highlight how The Club SFO sets a new standard for comfort and hospitality in shared-use lounges.

This ground breaking lounge was named Best New Passenger Experience Concept at the ACI North America 2025 Excellence in Airport Concessions Awards, recognising its innovative design, tailored service, and ability to meet the evolving needs of modern travellers. In addition, The Club SFO was awarded the title of Best Lounge Experience by Airport Experience News, as voted for by industry leading executives. Both awards highlight how The Club SFO sets a new standard for comfort and hospitality in shared-use lounges. Asia Pacific Lounge of the Year 2025: The Kyra Lounge at Hong Kong International Airport has been named Asia Pacific Lounge of the Year in the Priority Pass Excellence Awards. Judged through ratings and reviews from Priority Pass members , this win is a true reflection of the experiences Airport Dimensions provide not only for our airport partners but also for travellers.

The Kyra Lounge at Hong Kong International Airport has been named Asia Pacific Lounge of the Year in the Priority Pass Excellence Awards. Judged through ratings and reviews from Priority Pass members this win is a true reflection of the experiences Airport Dimensions provide not only for our airport partners but also for travellers. No1 Lounges- Still Travellers’ Choice: Six No1 Lounges took home honours at the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards in 2025. No1 Lounge at Luton Airport received its first ever award with My Lounge, Clubrooms and Club Aspire Lounges at Gatwick and Heathrow being repeat award-winners for creating exceptional airport experiences for every guest.

Mignon Buckingham, CEO at Airport Dimensions, comments: “These awards are a testament to every single one of our colleagues - from our partners through to our lounge teams- and proof positive of their hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to providing exceptional experiences for our guests. It's an honour to see Airport Dimensions recognised with such a diverse range of awards. This reflects our focus on innovation, from cutting-edge lounge design to creating unique spaces. We continue to invest in new ideas and collaborations to shape the future of airport hospitality and I look forward to more exciting news and innovations later in the year."

This wave of awards won over the past 12 months highlights Airport Dimensions' expertise in shaping premium, relaxing spaces that elevate the passenger experience while serving as a trusted partner to airports worldwide. Through innovative design, exceptional service, and a focus on customer experience, Airport Dimensions creates environments that cater to diverse traveller needs. With a rapid pace of growth - including new locations at Jorge Chávez International Airport, London Heathrow, Jersey Airport and Makassar Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport - the brand is perfectly positioned to build on this momentum and extend its award-winning experience to even more global travellers.