Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority Welcomes Four New Members to Board of Trustees

The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority (RTAA) is proud to welcome four distinguished leaders to its Board of Trustees. The new trustees were appointed by the Cities of Reno and Sparks and the Reno Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority (RSCVA).

Joining the RTAA Board of Trustees are:

Eddie Ableser, City of Reno Appointee

Eddie Ableser is the CEO of Tri-Strategies and brings more than a decade of public service experience as a former Arizona State Senator. During his legislative tenure, Ableser played an active role on the Transportation Committee, advancing major infrastructure projects including the expansion of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. He also served on the Phoenix Sky Harbor Advisory Committee, helping deliver critical improvements like a new air traffic control tower and light rail terminal connection. Ableser currently serves on the boards of the RSCVA and the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce.

Mike Carrigan, City of Sparks Appointee

Mike Carrigan brings 15 years of Sparks City Council experience and a commitment to economic development. As chair of the Sparks Redevelopment Agency, Carrigan had worked extensively with developers to reimagine key areas of the city, efforts that align closely with the growth and modernization goals of the RTAA. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a former pilot, Carrigan also helped bring Golden Eagle Regional Park to fruition by securing creative funding sources, experience that will serve the RTAA well as it continues to invest in infrastructure enhancements.

Pascal Dupuis, RSCVA Appointee

A seasoned hospitality executive, Pascal Dupuis is the General Manager of the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe and brings over 30 years of luxury property leadership across Mexico, Dubai, India and the United States. His global perspective and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences bring valuable insights to the RTAA, especially as it works to enhance the travel experience and strengthen its connection to the region’s tourism economy. Dupuis’ ties to the Lake Tahoe community further reflect the regional scope of the RTAA’s work.

Brian Kulpin, City of Reno Appointee

Brian Kulpin is the Chief of Staff for Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and brings over three decades of experience in public relations, aviation and customer experience to his role as a trustee. Prior to joining the City of Reno, he spent 19 years on the executive team at the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. While there, he led strategic communications, marketing, public affairs and community engagement efforts, playing an important role in navigating high-profile aviation events and economic challenges. Kulpin also helped launch the MoreRNO Infrastructure Program and guided air service development initiatives that continue to elevate RNO to this day.

“We’re pleased to welcome these four new members to the Board,” said Daren Griffin, President and CEO of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “Their collective expertise in aviation, hospitality, government and economic development will play a critical role in advancing the RTAA’s mission, our efforts to support regional growth with the MoreRNO program and our desire to deliver an exceptional travel experience.”

Board Officers for 2025–2026

The Board also selected its new slate of officers for the 2025–2026 fiscal year:

Chair: Trustee Shaun Carey, appointed by City of Sparks

Vice Chair: Trustee Adam Kramer, appointed by Washoe County

Secretary: Trustee Kitty Jung, appointed by City of Reno

Treasurer: Trustee Cortney Young, appointed by Washoe County

The RTAA Board of Trustees is made up of nine members appointed by the Cities of Reno and Sparks, Washoe County and the RSCVA. The board provides strategic direction and oversight for Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) and Reno-Stead Airport (RTS), ensuring they remain safe, efficient and responsive to the needs of the traveling public and the broader community.

For more information about the RTAA Board of Trustees, visit:

www.renoairport.com/airport-authority/board-of-trustees