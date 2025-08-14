PSP Expands Again: Southwest Adds Austin Nonstops

Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) will welcome another connection to Austin with Southwest Airlines launching seasonal nonstop service on Saturdays and Sundays from March 5 through April 6, 2026.



Southwest becomes the second airline to serve the Austin route from PSP in 2026, joining Delta Air Lines, which announced service earlier this year. With two carriers now offering weekend flights, travelers between the Coachella Valley and the Texas capital benefit from expanded options and greater flexibility.