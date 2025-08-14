PSP Expands Again: Southwest Adds Austin Nonstops

|
Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) will welcome another connection to Austin with Southwest Airlines launching seasonal nonstop service on Saturdays and Sundays from March 5 through April 6, 2026.
“Adding Southwest on the Austin route gives travelers more choices than ever,” said Harry Barrett, Jr., Executive Director of Aviation at Palm Springs International Airport. “When airlines compete, travelers often benefit with more convenient schedules and competitive fares — and that’s great news for anyone flying between Palm Springs and Austin.”
Tickets are available at Southwest.com. Southwest’s seasonal weekend service will operate aboard its Boeing 737 fleet, featuring Southwest’s signature hospitality.