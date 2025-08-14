JetBlue Announces Return to DAB

JetBlue is returning to Daytona Beach International Airport with two daily, nonstop routes to New York City and Boston, Massachusetts. The airline made an announcement this morning. The new service begins on December 4, and tickets are on sale now.

The airport’s air service development team had been in talks with the low-cost carrier for several years and visited airline executives this spring at their headquarters. Airport Director, Karen Feaster, said "the new service is a testament to continued communication with the carrier over the years."

“This is a huge win for Volusia County and beyond to secure nonstop flights to our number one destination, New York City, and our number 5 destination, Boston," says Feaster.

JetBlue previously served Daytona Beach International Airport from 2016 to 2019, and airport and airline executives believe the time is prime for the return of the low-cost carrier.

“The last several years have been very positive, with continuous increases in passenger traffic, and the addition of two other new airlines. The addition of JetBlue brings the total number of commercial carriers serving our area to five, with 11 nonstop, destinations and endless opportunities to anywhere with easy one-stop connections,” said Feaster.

DAB was named the commercial service Airport of the year in 2024 and 2021 by the Florida Department of Transportation. The airport also received the Air Carrier Air Safety award from the FAA in 2023.