Saskatoon Airport Launches 1-Megawatt Solar Farm to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

YXE Saskatoon Airport has begun construction on a new 1-megawatt solar farm that will supply up to 20 percent of the terminal building’s power needs once completed later this fall.

Visible to airport guests along Idylwyld Drive, the project marks another step toward the Saskatoon Airport Authority’s commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“At YXE, our sustainability program is an important strategic initiative,” said Stephen Maybury, President and CEO of the Saskatoon Airport Authority. “From strategic investments in energy efficiency to renewable energy projects like this solar farm, we are proud of the progress we’ve made in reducing our environmental footprint and remain committed to making our long-term vision of net-zero emissions a reality.”

The airport already operates a smaller solar array at its Maintenance Operations Centre, which generates 33,200 kWh annually and reduces carbon emissions by 26 tonnes each year.

Since 2015, overall carbon reduction initiatives at YXE have successfully lowered the airport’s carbon footprint by 27 percent.

The solar farm project reflects Saskatoon Airport’s broader sustainability strategy, which includes innovative energy solutions, enhanced waste management practices, and robust wildlife conservation efforts, ensuring environmentally responsible operations while maintaining exceptional passenger service.