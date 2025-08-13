Pittsburgh International Airport Launches New Lost and Found System

If you lost your ceremonial Native American headdress or a purple and sky-blue boot (left foot only) at Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT), you can now file a claim anytime, anywhere in the world.

PIT is introducing a new self-service lost and found tool that gives passengers more control, clarity, and convenience when recovering misplaced items. The digital tool, available beginning Aug. 11, is part of PIT’s broader “We Got You” initiative, which delivers services that support passengers and staff during unexpected moments.

In the past, passengers had to call or email the Information Desk during business hours to report lost items. Now, they can submit a claim, check its status in real time, and receive automated updates 24/7 from any device by visiting the lost and found webpage.

“We understand how stressful it can be to lose something while traveling, and our goal is to make the recovery process as easy as possible,” said Elise Gomez, Manager, Customer Experience at the Allegheny County Airport Authority. “This new software ensures that passengers can quickly and easily connect with our team, helping us reunite more people with their lost belongings.”

This solution is the result of extensive research with passengers and staff conducted by PIT’s Experience and Design team. The system reflects PIT’s commitment to creating world-class services that address actual needs—and building tools that restore confidence during travel disruptions.

Key features include:

Intuitive Online Portal: Passengers can submit detailed descriptions of lost items through a user-friendly web form. Claimants receive automated email notifications on the status of their claims.

Real-Time Tracking: Once an item is found, claimants can track the shipping process.

Faster Processing: Enhanced search capabilities and integration with internal systems allow staff to resolve claims more efficiently.

Mobile-Friendly Design: Fully accessible across all devices.

24/7 Availability: Passengers can submit claims at any time, from anywhere.

For items lost in the terminal, passengers may still contact PIT’s Lost and Found Office at (412) 472-3525 between 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

This initiative is part of a series of efforts aimed at transforming unexpected moments into opportunities for improved care, communication, and service enhancing the airport experience to make it more resilient, responsive, and human.