Falcon Field Airport Experiencing Business Aviation Growth

Falcon Field Airport is experiencing a major era of growth as new business and corporate aviation developments emerge across the airfield.

Numerous construction projects are underway, including the Falcon 12 Aviation Center, a complex of 14 high-end executive hangars, and the Falcon Hangars LLC development, which will add seven more corporate-ready spaces. In all, more than 30 hangars of this kind are under construction and will be an addition to the 166 executive-style hangars the Airport already has.

“Falcon Field Airport is proud to play a key role in the growth of business aviation on a national level,” said Corinne Nystrom, A.A.E., Airport Director. “Our strategic location is one of many reasons companies are choosing to invest here.”

Mesa Hangars is another business undergoing a third phase of construction, part of an expansion project. They will have an extra five hangars of approximately 9,000 SF each, able to accommodate mid-size jets such as Gulfstream IVs or Hawkers. The expansion, known as the future “Hangar G” building space, will be ideal for aircraft dealers, aviation charters, corporate headquarters or aviation manufacturing. A fourth and final phase will follow the current $28 million dollar investment project expected to be completed in the next year.

“We’re seeing unprecedented business aviation growth at Falcon Field Airport, reflecting a strong demand and confidence in our Airport,” said Dee Anne Thomas, Airport Administration Manager. “We’re also preparing for the future of aviation—investing in infrastructure and innovation to ensure Falcon Field remains a premier destination for business and recreation.”

Beyond business aviation, Falcon Field is positioning itself as a launchpad for next-generation aviation technologies. The Airport is an ideal site to support Advanced Air Mobility, including eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft and vertiports.

Infrastructure improvements continue at a brisk pace to support the future of aviation. In 2024, Falcon Field completed one of its largest capital improvement projects with the construction of a new taxiway designed to enhance safety and streamline aircraft movement. Plans for another taxiway are in the works.

“These developments mark a significant advancement in the services offered at the Airport, and they contribute to the ongoing economic strength of both the airport and the surrounding community," said Nystrom.

Although most available land at the Airport is now under lease negotiations or development, interest continues to rise as investors recognize a narrowing window of opportunity. The Airport’s vibrant business community fosters strong partnerships and growth across multiple aviation sectors, from maintenance and repair to military and medical air transport.

The Airport prides itself on its commitment to being a good neighbor. Falcon Field Airport expanded its noise abatement resources, including advanced aircraft tracking tools and pilot education materials. The Airport remains focused on progress by striking a balance between growth and community stewardship.