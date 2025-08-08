Michael Griffin Appointed as Director of Operations & Maintenance at Lincoln Airport

ADK Consulting & Executive Search, a retained recruitment firm known for its expertise in senior executive searches in the aviation industry, announced it has completed its Director of Operations & Maintenance search for The Lincoln Airport Authority. Michael Griffin, A.A.E., will manage airfield operations, facility and grounds maintenance, emergency response, and security functions for Lincoln Airport. He will also be responsible for the airport’s airport safety certification and risk management programs. He began his new position on July 21, 2025.

Mr. Griffin has a strong background in airport operations and airport administration and management. Most recently, he served as Airport Director for Fort Smith Regional Airport (FSM) with responsibility for all operations, budget, and infrastructure. He managed over $68 million in infrastructure projects since 2020. Mr. Griffin joined FSM in 2011 as Director of Operations.

"I am excited to begin the next chapter in my aviation career,” said Mr. Griffin. “I look forward to being part of the leadership team at LNK and working with the great airport team and stakeholders."

Mr. Griffin holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from John Brown University. He is an Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.) with the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) and has been an active member of the Arkansas Airport Operators Association, serving as President and Treasurer.