Airports Council Elects Cindy Nichol as Vice Chair

Airports Council International - North America (ACI-NA), the trade association representing commercial service airports in the United States and Canada, announced that Cindy Nichol, Director of Airports for Sacramento County, has been elected to serve as Vice Chair of ACI-NA.

“I am pleased to announce Cindy Nichol’s election as Vice Chair of ACI-NA,” said ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin M. Burke. “As Chair of the Board Finance Committee, Cindy has been instrumental in advancing ACI-NA’s priorities. Her experience and leadership will be invaluable as we navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

"I am honored to have been elected Vice Chair of ACI-NA," said Sacramento County Department of Airports Director Cindy Nichol. "This is a pivotal time for the airport industry, and I am excited to work alongside my colleagues to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Together, we will continue to strengthen the infrastructure that supports our communities and drives economic growth across North America."

In her role as Director of Airports with the Sacramento County Department of Airports, Nichol oversees the operation and development of four airports across the county. Before taking the position with Sacramento in 2018, Nichol held executive-level positions at the Port of Portland and San Francisco International Airport. With over 30 years of experience in the aviation industry, she brings extensive knowledge and strategic insight to the position of Vice Chair.

Nichol has been an active member of ACI-NA for many years, making significant contributions to the organization and the airport industry. Most recently, she served for three years as Chair of the Board Finance Committee, which sits on the ACI-NA Executive Committee, and as a member of the U.S. Policy Council. Her guidance and expertise have been instrumental in advancing the priorities of North American airports.

As Vice Chair, Nichol will play a key role in helping ACI-NA build on its successes, strengthening the collective voice of airports across North America. Her leadership will be essential as the industry continues to evolve, from navigating emerging policy developments to adapting to growing passenger demand. With her deep experience, Nichol will help guide ACI-NA’s efforts to shape a stronger, more resilient future for airports and the communities they serve.