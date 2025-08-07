SEA Welcomes Alaska Airlines’ Announcement of New Services to London and Reykjavik in 2026

Two more opportunities are coming for international travelers next spring, with Alaska Airlines announcing today nonstop services from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to London and Reykjavik starting in 2026. Alaska continues to increase its international itineraries, providing more chances to get across the Atlantic, and boosting offerings from SEA to more than 60 in the coming year.

"The travelers of the Pacific Northwest will benefit yet again as Alaska Airlines delivers more options through SEA, their hometown hub," said Arif Ghouse, SEA Airport Interim Managing Director. "Two more exciting cross-Atlantic cities will bring the Blue Lagoon to Big Ben into play for Alaska customers as part of SEA’s global connectivity.”

London and Reykjavik will be the fourth and fifth widebody international routes for Alaska from SEA, following Tokyo’s launch in May, service to Seoul coming in September, and the previously announced service to Rome coming in spring 2026.

Alaska Airlines’ new routes will be served on 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft showcasing a new Alaska-branded livery featuring the natural beauty of the aurora borealis. For more information, see the Alaska Airlines announcement.

International service at SEA

Currently SEA offers 58 service options to 36 international destinations on 30 different airlines. With Alaska Airlines’ announcement of three new services coming in 2026, SEA will offer over 60 international services. In 2024, SEA welcomed a record eight new international services to easily top pre-pandemic levels of 42 services to 26 destinations on 22 airlines.