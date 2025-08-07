Connico Appoints John Barton as Field Specialist to Strengthen Construction Services

Connico , a leading national consultancy that services the aviation, civil, transportation, institutional, commercial and industrial markets, has hired John Barton as a field specialist. In his new role, Barton will provide on-site construction administration services, helping Connico deliver dependable solutions and outstanding results for clients. , a leading national consultancy that services the aviation, civil, transportation, institutional, commercial and industrial markets, has hired John Barton as a field specialist. In his new role, Barton will provide on-site construction administration services, helping Connico deliver dependable solutions and outstanding results for clients.

“Connico's commitment to excellence means putting the right people in the right places. John understands the high stakes of aviation and infrastructure projects and the attention to detail they demand. That’s why he’s the ideal fit for our field specialist role,” said Sri Kumar, Connico president and CEO. “With almost four decades of boots-on-the-ground experience, John brings the know-how and discipline needed to navigate job site challenges. I'm grateful to have him on board as we expand our national field services and continue supporting critical programs.”

Barton has worked on construction sites throughout the United States and the Dominican Republic and holds a degree in civil engineering technology. His background includes field expertise in compliance assurance, contractor oversight, FAA documentation, reporting, supervision and quality assurance. Barton’s extensive hands-on experience will enhance Connico’s ability to deliver high-quality, compliant and efficient construction administration services. His addition also advances Connico’s mission to guide clients through every phase of development with confidence and precision.