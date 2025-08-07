Denver International Airport to Pursue More Alternative Energy Options for Future Needs

As part of its goal of becoming the greenest airport in the world and to be energy independent, Denver International Airport (DEN) announced that it has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to study the feasibility of building a small modular (nuclear) reactor (SMR) on the DEN campus. The study is part of DEN’s overall efforts to meet future clean energy demands.

“Denver leads with bold ideas, and our vision for the future of our airport is no exception,” said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. “As we work to make DEN the greenest airport in the world, we must explore every innovative solution available to meet the demands of a growing city and a changing climate. Studying the potential of small modular nuclear reactors is a forward-looking step in understanding how we can deliver reliable, clean energy at scale. This is about thoughtful planning, long-term sustainability, and our commitment to a healthier planet for generations to come.”

SMRs are gaining traction as a clean energy source for their potential to offer a safe, more scalable and potentially cost-effective approach to generating nuclear power. Because nuclear reactors operate 24/7, proponents suggest they can complement the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind and could help meet growing energy demand while reducing carbon emissions.

DEN has been actively planning for a future when 120+ million passengers are expected to transit the airport annually, anticipated by 2045.

“We will need a sustainable power supply to meet the demands of airport assets, as well as our safety and customer experience goals. DEN has already invested in renewable energy sources, including building solar arrays across 100 acres of DEN land, constructing the state’s largest Energy Performance Contract that is saving electricity, natural gas, and water, increasing our electric vehicle fleet, achieving LEED Gold and Platinum certification for new construction projects, and more. But we must plan now and explore all possible options so that we are prepared for the future,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “We recognize that the technology is still relatively new and there is much to learn, which is why DEN will conduct a feasibility study to gather facts and information about whether SMRs could potentially help the airport meet its energy demand and clean energy goals in the future, as well as potential challenges. We know that anything we would do would require significant investment and that SMRs are complex. So, we are keeping an open mind, learning more and continuing to responsibly plan for the airport’s future.”

The feasibility study will attempt to answer several critical questions including but not limited to: Is an SMR solution viable for DEN to meet its long-term electrical and energy needs? What are the various types of SMR technology? What is a potential cost estimate and what are potential funding options for an SMR facility? What are the risks involved? What government regulations are required to build and operate an SMR?

“The airport's study is an important step in evaluating how different energy options may support Denver’s long-term climate and energy goals,” said Executive Director of Denver's Office of Climate Action, Sustainability, and Resiliency (CASR) Elizabeth Babcock. “As we plan for a growing population and a changing climate, we must carefully assess all zero-emission options that can deliver reliable power, while weighing potential costs and environmental impacts to ensure a sustainable future.”

The study will cost up to $1.25 million and is expected to take between 6-12 months to complete, at which time DEN, along with its partners, will evaluate the findings and determine next steps.