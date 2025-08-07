HMSHost Debuts a World-class Spirits Experience — No Passport Required

A next-level layover has landed at 20 U.S. airports across the U.S. Global restaurateur HMSHost, part of Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) and a world leader in creating dining for travel venues, has unveiled an exclusive experience immersing travelers in the world’s finest spirits through its new menu, the Connoisseur’s Collection, available exclusively at nearly 50 of its U.S. restaurants.

Inspired by the hush and allure of what lies behind the door to a sophisticated speakeasy, the Connoisseur’s Collection is a unique, curated selection of premium spirits handpicked by HMSHost for their craftmanship, heritage, and exceptional character. Travelers will have the chance to explore a world of premier spirits, including numerous rare finds from The Balvenie 21, Belvedere 10, Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, El Tesoro Extra Añejo Tequila, and more, alongside over 50 private label bourbon barrels from Jefferson’s and Maker’s Mark exclusively available to travelers dining at these HMSHost-operated restaurants. Coupled with enhanced hospitality from HMSHost’s highly knowledgeable team of mixologists, the Connoisseur’s Collection will elevate the travel experience for guests.

“What began as a high-end retail offering in our duty-free stores has expanded to our food & beverage line of business, demonstrating our unique position to enhance the travel experience at numerous touchpoints. Travelers have come to know HMSHost for our delicious food and exceptional service, and now we can establish ourselves as offering a world-class spirits experience. We crafted the Connoisseur’s Collection for travelers seeking something truly extraordinary along their journey. Each bottle is a rare pour, small batch, or limited edition, meeting travelers’ growing demand for premiumization, and the addition of HMSHost-exclusive barrel picks reinforces the prestige of the program,” said Tyler Pitman, Senior Vice President, Concept Development, Brand Partnerships & Adult Beverage, North America, Avolta. “We are tremendously grateful for our partners who embraced this opportunity to create something unique that will result in lasting memories for guests.”

Travelers can discover the Connoisseur’s Collection menu exclusively at the following bars and restaurants in U.S. airports. Select bottles are available for purchase where the Connoisseur’s Collection is available at U.S. duty-free stores operated by Dufry, a subsidiary of Avolta.

Discover the Connoisseur’s Collection

· Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

o Flying Dog Tap House

o R&R Seafood Bar

· Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

o Samuel Adams

o Cisco Brewers

· Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

o 1897 Market

o The Waterman Fish Bar

o Whisky River

o OMB Biergarten

· Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

o Dallas Cowboys Club

· Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL)

o Cool River Café

· Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

o Whisky River

o Umaizushi

· George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

o Landry’s Seafood

· Harry Reid International Airport (LAS)

o Las Vegas Chophouse

o Vegas Born

o California Pizza Kitchen

o Wolfgang Puck Express

o Modelo Cantina

· Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

o LongHorn Steakhouse

o Carraba’s Italian Grill

o Ecco

· John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

o Eataly – Opening in 2025

o Peach Palace by Momofuku – Opening in 2026

· Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

o Rolling Stone Bar & Grill

o Point the Way Café

o The Wine Bar by Wolfgang Puck

o Border Grill

· Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)

o Emeril’s Table

o Mondo

· Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF)

o Book & Bourbon Southern Kitchen

· Miami International Airport (MIA)

o Shula’s Bar & Grill

o Chili’s Grill & Bar

o Wynwood Bar

· Newark International Airport (EWR)

o Malone’s Fish Market

· O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

o Publican Tavern

o Wicker Park Seafood & Sushi Bar

o The Bronze Pizza

· Orlando International Airport (MCO)

o Outback Steakhouse

o Romano’s Macaroni Grill

o On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

· Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

o Cowboy Ciao

o Barrio Cafe

· Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

o White Horse Spirits and Kitchen

o Market Street Grill

o Maggiano’s Little Italy

· Tampa International Airport (TPA)

o Cigar City Brewing

o P.F. Chang’s

o Gasparilla Bar