Ontario International Airport Celebrated as a Top Workplace for Third Consecutive Year

For the third consecutive year, Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) has been certified as a Great Place to Work by the Oakland-based global authority on workplace culture. The prestigious designation is based on direct feedback from employees and underscores ONT’s continued commitment to building a positive, inclusive and high-performing work environment.

In a July survey conducted by Great Place to Work®, 89% of ONT employees said the airport is a great place to work – far outpacing the national average of 57% for typical U.S.-based companies. The study, part of a global employee engagement initiative, also found exceptional levels of satisfaction in key areas:

97% of ONT employees said people celebrate special events at work.

95% felt welcomed upon joining the company.

94% said they’re proud to tell others they work at ONT.

93% expressed pride in what they and their colleagues accomplish.

“Our family of employees is dedicated not only to providing the best possible customer experience but also to creating a workplace that is welcoming, inclusive, and inspires creativity and collaboration,” said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. “Their success is our success, and something the entire community benefits from. We’re especially grateful to our Board of Commissioners for equipping us with the tools to be an airport by and for the community.”

ONT’s continued recognition as a Great Place to Work coincides with its rise as one of the most remarkable success stories in American aviation. Since returning to local control in November 2016, passenger volumes have surged by 67%, topping 7 million in 2024. Serving one of the fastest-growing population and economic hubs in the United States, ONT is not only a world-class transportation gateway, it’s a workplace where people thrive.