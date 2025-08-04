GSP Names Kent Bontrager Vice President and Chief Planning and Development Officer

e Greenville–Spartanburg Airport District (GSP) is pleased to announce Kent Bontrager as the new Vice President & Chief Planning & Development Officer, effective July 28, 2025. In this role, Bontrager will lead the strategic planning and development initiatives for the Airport District, including management of the Airport’s Capital Improvement Program (CIP) and other major capital projects.

As a part of GSP’s executive leadership team, Bontrager will guide the airport’s long-term planning and development strategy. His responsibilities include overseeing capital improvement projects, coordinating infrastructure enhancements, and aligning development efforts with the airport’s operational goals and future growth plans.

“I’m honored to join the leadership team at GSP and contribute to the airport’s continued growth and success,” said Bontrager. “GSP has a strong reputation for excellence and innovation, and I look forward to leading projects that strengthen its infrastructure, improve the passenger experience, and support the airport’s long-term priorities.”

Bontrager has been involved in the design of airports throughout Florida, Tennessee, and internationally. He holds a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree from Auburn University and a Master of Science in Transportation Engineering from the University of Tennessee. Prior to joining GSP, he spent 10 years at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport as Vice President of Engineering, Planning & Facilities, and has 20 years of experience in private engineering consulting practice.

Outside of work, Bontrager enjoys beekeeping, hiking, and spending time with his family.

“Kent brings his airport management and leadership experiences to this role,” said Dave Edwards, President & CEO of Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District. “His leadership in planning and development will help as GSP continues its trajectory of thoughtful, sustainable development and guide us through our next phase of growth and investment.”