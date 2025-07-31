Alaska Airlines Launches Tri-Cities to Burbank Route

Alaska Airlines has announced that it will soon begin flying to Burbank, CA, from Tri-Cities Airport (PSC). Starting October 26, Alaska will be the only carrier connecting Pasco and the Tri-Cities region in Washington state with two Los Angeles area airports: Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The new route announcement was one of several for the airline, as it shared new connectivity across the West Coast. This year-round flight from PSC ensures that Southeastern Washington has a deep and consistent connection to the LA Basin.

“We’re the only global airline based on the West Coast, and we’re proud to offer the most flights and seats between California, Washington, and Oregon. These new additions further expand our ability to take our guests between growing markets in California and the Pacific Northwest for leisure and business travel,” said Kirsten Armine, vice president of revenue management and network planning at Alaska Airlines.

“We love seeing Alaska Airlines add another nonstop route from Tri-Cities,” said Buck Taft, Tri-Cities Airport Director. “We look forward to the increased connectivity with Southern California and the entire Alaska network.”

The daily nonstop flight will be on a three-class 76-seat Embraer 175. Flights are on sale now at alaskaair.com.