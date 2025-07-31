Ontario International Airport Announces New Boise Route with Alaska Airlines

Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials welcomed news that Alaska Air Group will begin service to Boise, Idaho, in January 2026, opening a long-sought route between the increasingly popular Southern California gateway and Idaho’s state capital.

Daily nonstop service will begin January 7 with flights departing Boise Airport (BOI) in the late afternoon and return flights departing ONT in the early evening. Boise will be ONT’s 30th nonstop destination.

“Alaska Airlines is a long-valued Ontario partner of more than 40 years and we take great pride in its continued success,” said Alan D. Wapner, president, Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Airport Commissioners. “Alaska’s added investment in Ontario reflects our airport’s world-class facilities and exceptional customer service, as well as our dynamic business community and growing residential population. We can’t wait to greet more Alaska customers in 2026.”

Horizon Air, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alaska Air Group, will serve the ONT-BOI route with Embraer ERJ-175 aircraft equipped with 76 seats: 12 in first class, 16 in premium class and 48 in coach.

Flight schedules and tickets are available at Alaska Airlines.

Alaska Air Group currently offers nonstop flights from ONT to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Portland International Airport and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

“Ontario International is among the fastest growing airports in the United States and is recognized for its deep commitment to customer service with first-rate facilities, dining and retail concessions and amenities that appeal to our air travelers,” Wapner said. “We look forward to offering our safe, seamless and uniquely Southern California experience to more Alaska Airlines passengers in 2026.”

The Southern California gateway was recently elevated to Level 2 in the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation program developed by Airports Council International (ACI), further solidifying its position among the best airports in the United States in putting passengers first. Ontario International is now one of only 17 airports nationwide – and just the second in California, alongside San Francisco International Airport – to earn any level of ACI’s prestigious customer experience recognition.

The Alaska news comes as ONT marks 52 consecutive months of year-over-year passenger gains.