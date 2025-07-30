McFarland Johnson Welcomes Chris Geroux, PE, as Transportation Manager in Saratoga Springs 

McFarland Johnson (MJ) is pleased to welcome Chris Geroux, PE, as Transportation Manager in the firm’s Saratoga Springs office. With nearly two decades of experience in the transportation industry, Chris brings deep expertise in highway design, project management, and team leadership that will strengthen MJ’s capabilities across the Capital Region and beyond.

Chris has spent the past 20 years designing and managing transportation projects across New York State, including highway reconstruction and rehabilitation, complete streets initiatives, intersection and sidewalk improvements, multi-use paths, and bridge replacement projects. His particular passion lies in the intricacies of highway reconstruction, especially those involving complex structural elements.

Most recently, Chris served as Project Manager and Highway Group Manager, where he led the design of complex infrastructure projects and played a pivotal role in mentoring and developing a diverse team of transportation engineers. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in New York and an active member of the New York State Association of Transportation Engineers (NYSATE) and the American Society of Highway Engineers (ASHE).

“Chris’s leadership and design expertise allows MJ to continue our commitment of providing responsive client service throughout the Capital Region and beyond,” said Erik Atkins, Director of Transportation. “We are excited to welcome him to the MJ team in Saratoga Springs. His presence will not only expand our ability to serve clients but also foster professional growth within our staff.”

Chris’s addition directly supports MJ’s long-term strategy to deepen its presence in New York and continue delivering exceptional transportation solutions. His hiring marks a significant step in expanding MJ’s footprint in the Capital Region and enhancing our ability to meet the evolving needs of public and private clients.

“I’m excited to join McFarland Johnson!” said Chris. “I’m looking forward to working with all the talented professionals at MJ, and applying my experience to help MJ grow its presence across the state and help mentor staff to aid in their development and growth.”